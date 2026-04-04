Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Nita Ambani at NMACC event, even Mukesh Ambani can't stop smiling
Ranveer Singh captivated fans at the NMACC event, showcasing his unmatched energy while dancing with Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan.
Ranveer Singh can add Bollywood tadka wherever he goes and that's just what happened at last night's NMACC third anniversary event in Mumbai. The actor, high on the success of his two Dhurandhar movies, was seen swinging with glee in the audience as his song Gallan Goodiyan played. A couple rows below him, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and wife, Nita Ambani, were also spotted. While Nita also danced to the music, Mukesh smiled and took the scenes in.
Ranveer Singh's night of dancing at NMACC
A bit later, Ranveer approached Mukesh, trying to coax him into joining the fun. But Mukesh did not relent, choosing to enjoy the party from his seat.
Another video showed him dancing on stage with singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. At one point, Shankar held up Ranveer's arm as if proclaiming his victory over the box office. People in the audience cheered loudly for their Hamza/Jaskirat.
Fans of the actor loved seeing him so happily taking in the moments. “Ranveer Singh dancing with Shreya Ghoshal & Shankar Mahadevan at the NMACC… next level madness. His energy is simply unmatched,” read a tweet.
“From not getting selected by YRF for Action movie to getting loudest cheers for his Cast in Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Deserves Every bit of this. At NMAC everyone cheered him for Dhurandhar and called him Hamza. Blud literally ended Khan's Era in bollywood. The Khans of Bollywood are no longer relevant,” said another fan.
He looked dapper in what appeared to be a bandhgala suit, with a light-coloured pocket square adding a subtle touch of sophistication.
Having sported long locks for Dhurandhar for quite some time, Ranveer was seen today with a noticeably shorter hairstyle. A stud earring and subtly tinted glasses further elevated his look, giving it a refined, stylish edge.
About Dhurandhar's success
Dhurandhar, a sequel to last year’s film of the same name, has delivered a remarkable box office performance. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed ₹800 crore by the end of its second weekend.
The Dhurandhar franchise marks Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal.
The sequel features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, along with a cameo by Yami Gautam. In the first instalment, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.
The film’s music has also resonated with audiences, particularly the track Aari Aari, composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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