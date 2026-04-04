Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Nita Ambani at NMACC event, even Mukesh Ambani can't stop smiling

Another video showed him dancing on stage with singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. At one point, Shankar held up Ranveer's arm as if proclaiming his victory over the box office. People in the audience cheered loudly for their Hamza/Jaskirat.

A bit later, Ranveer approached Mukesh, trying to coax him into joining the fun. But Mukesh did not relent, choosing to enjoy the party from his seat.

Ranveer Singh can add Bollywood tadka wherever he goes and that's just what happened at last night's NMACC third anniversary event in Mumbai. The actor, high on the success of his two Dhurandhar movies, was seen swinging with glee in the audience as his song Gallan Goodiyan played. A couple rows below him, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and wife, Nita Ambani, were also spotted. While Nita also danced to the music, Mukesh smiled and took the scenes in.

Fans of the actor loved seeing him so happily taking in the moments. “Ranveer Singh dancing with Shreya Ghoshal & Shankar Mahadevan at the NMACC… next level madness. His energy is simply unmatched,” read a tweet.



“From not getting selected by YRF for Action movie to getting loudest cheers for his Cast in Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Deserves Every bit of this. At NMAC everyone cheered him for Dhurandhar and called him Hamza. Blud literally ended Khan's Era in bollywood. The Khans of Bollywood are no longer relevant,” said another fan.

He looked dapper in what appeared to be a bandhgala suit, with a light-coloured pocket square adding a subtle touch of sophistication.

Having sported long locks for Dhurandhar for quite some time, Ranveer was seen today with a noticeably shorter hairstyle. A stud earring and subtly tinted glasses further elevated his look, giving it a refined, stylish edge.

About Dhurandhar's success Dhurandhar, a sequel to last year’s film of the same name, has delivered a remarkable box office performance. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed ₹800 crore by the end of its second weekend.

The Dhurandhar franchise marks Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal.

The sequel features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, along with a cameo by Yami Gautam. In the first instalment, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

The film’s music has also resonated with audiences, particularly the track Aari Aari, composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers.