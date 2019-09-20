e-paper
Woman’s blister pops mid-air, creates huge mess. Twitter horrified

Andy Slater took to Twitter to share the incident, along with an image of a book with droplets of blood all over it.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tale of the incident left many horrified, some were also disgusted.
The tale of the incident left many horrified, some were also disgusted. (Twitter/@AndySlater)
         

Passengers onboard a flight were left cringing on account of an incident involving one of their co-passengers and a blister. In this medical mishap, the woman’s blister popped and its contents splashed all across the surrounding area - a book, the plane cabin’s walls, a window and two unsuspecting people.

Andy Slater took to Twitter to share the incident, along with an image of a book with droplets of blood all over it. “Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window,” Slater wrote.

The tale of the incident left many horrified, some were also disgusted. Further, people had lots of questions about the incident. That prompted Slater to present people with updates about the incident. On the same tweet he replied and wrote:

 While many commented that the woman’s blister popping is an example of extremely terrible travel behaviour, there were a few who were left disgusted. Some assumed that the woman popped the blister herself. And, some defended her by saying that it probably happened due to cabin pressure.

Here’s how they reacted:

“Due to a medical-related issue that occurred inflight, American requested medical personnel meet American flight 1128 upon its arrival in Miami on Sept. 18. We thank the American crew who took great care of our customers on flight 1128,” a spokesperson for American Airlines – where the incident took place – told Fox News.

What’s your reaction?

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:04 IST

