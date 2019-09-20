Woman’s blister pops mid-air, creates huge mess. Twitter horrified

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:04 IST

Passengers onboard a flight were left cringing on account of an incident involving one of their co-passengers and a blister. In this medical mishap, the woman’s blister popped and its contents splashed all across the surrounding area - a book, the plane cabin’s walls, a window and two unsuspecting people.

Andy Slater took to Twitter to share the incident, along with an image of a book with droplets of blood all over it. “Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window,” Slater wrote.

Bloody mess on my flight to Miami.



Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop.



Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window.



Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight. pic.twitter.com/3ofAVlfXaW — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

The tale of the incident left many horrified, some were also disgusted. Further, people had lots of questions about the incident. That prompted Slater to present people with updates about the incident. On the same tweet he replied and wrote:

Update: She’s barefoot and was wearing these flip flops at one point.



Hoping this blanket goes in the garbage. pic.twitter.com/Zp0RFraiTz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

Update: We landed and paramedics from @MiamiDadeFire are here.



The great flight attendant @AmericanAir explains the next steps to the woman whose blood splattered on the two men. pic.twitter.com/MA3Ccbmi5R — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

Update: Lots of questions about the seating arrangement and how far the blood flew.



The woman was sitting as pictured. Aisle on the left.



The blood flew onto the passengers, the armrests, and the wall on the right side of plane. pic.twitter.com/9gTMQK01H0 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 19, 2019

While many commented that the woman’s blister popping is an example of extremely terrible travel behaviour, there were a few who were left disgusted. Some assumed that the woman popped the blister herself. And, some defended her by saying that it probably happened due to cabin pressure.

Here’s how they reacted:

Plane lands

Everyone departs

Then this... pic.twitter.com/HUalxKRDrJ — Michael Green (@vikings1968) September 18, 2019

I'm guessing the air pressure caused it to pop. I'm using bro science though so I could be 100% wrong. Either way shit is nasty and she should be wearing shoes. — Bryan (@_illmatic22) September 18, 2019

I don’t understand wearing flip flops on filthy airplanes. Plus they aren’t great if you have to move in an emergency. This was must gross — JN (@ML77) September 19, 2019

“Due to a medical-related issue that occurred inflight, American requested medical personnel meet American flight 1128 upon its arrival in Miami on Sept. 18. We thank the American crew who took great care of our customers on flight 1128,” a spokesperson for American Airlines – where the incident took place – told Fox News.

What’s your reaction?

Also Read | Passenger puts bare foot near sleeping baby’s face on flight, gets called out

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:04 IST