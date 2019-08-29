Passenger puts bare foot near sleeping baby’s face on flight, gets called out

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:16 IST

Travelling with an infant isn’t easy and parents try their best to ensure their baby is safe and comfortable throughout the journey. While some people are considerate enough to ensure support to parents, there are those who can act callous, as is shown in this photo shared on Instagram. The picture shows a passenger putting their bare foot on another passenger’s arm rest, even though they held a sleeping baby in thier arms. The passenger has been called out by many and several people have also suggested ways to get the annoying passenger to back off.

In a post shared on August 28, Instagram page Passenger Shaming has shared a picture of the incident. “Thoughts on a random bare foot peeking through your seat and almost touching your baby’s head?” says the post.

Turns out people do have several thoughts on this and aren’t afraid to share them. While many have described the whole thing as disgusting and gross, several others have suggested ways the passenger with the baby could have got the other passenger to remove their foot. A few have also shared their own experiences and reactions in similar situations.

“Pour water over that nasty foot!” says an Instagram user. “That’s where the dirty diaper ‘inadvertently’ touches the bare foot,” says another. “Why can’t people be civilised and considerate? How can anyone think this behaviour is acceptable?” says a third. “I recently laid a very heavy elbow with all of my weight down on a foot like this...oops sorry...didn’t expect to see your foot on my armrest. That individual learned a lesson,” says another.

This isn’t the first time people have been left disgusted by passengers on flights. In one instance, a man was seen shaving his head mid-flight. The video left netizens repulsed. In another incident, a woman tweeted about her co-passenger who removed his pants and shoes during a flight.

Have you experienced something like this during your journeys?

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:56 IST