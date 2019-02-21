Woman tweets about co-passenger who removed pants, shoes on flight. It’s viral

A woman’s detailed account of a co-passenger on her recent flight has gone all kinds of viral. Twitter user Lizzie Thompson took to Twitter to share her shock after a passenger seated next to her on an Air France flight first removed his pants and then also took off his shoes and socks during the journey. Her tweets, shared with pictures, have collected quite a few reactions from people on the micro-blogging site.

“The man in the seat across from me has taken HIS PANTS OFF for the flight and is just in his boxers. Flight attendants seem unconcerned. This is going to be a long flight,” Thompson tweeted on February 18. Her tweet was accompanied with a picture of the passenger.

The man in the seat across from me has taken HIS PANTS OFF for the flight and is just in his boxers. Flight attendants seem unconcerned. This is going to be a long flight @AirFranceFR #CDG to #LAX pic.twitter.com/Z0EfktDwpD — Lizzie Thompson (@Lizzie_Thompson) February 18, 2019

Minutes later, she posted another tweet:

He has also removed his socks. pic.twitter.com/0cmhtlFxOi — Lizzie Thompson (@Lizzie_Thompson) February 18, 2019

This, however, was just the beginning of her “long flight”.

“He just shouted at a man who boarded with a ukulele (also have questions) to COME SIT WITH ME AND MAKE SOME MUSIC,” she tweeted.

Thompson eventually alerted the flight attendant about the situation. But things didn’t quite go the way she expected them to:

Update @AirFranceFR - alerted the flight attendant. He offered to move me (which would mean losing my bulkhead legroom) but just shrugged when I suggested he ask the man to put his pants back on. — Lizzie Thompson (@Lizzie_Thompson) February 18, 2019

Thompson’s ordeal eventually came to an end.

Finally, his pants went back on. Good news: nothing bonds a group of passengers like a man half naked in your section. Shout out to the flight attendant who slipped me extra wine and did keep checking in to make sure I was good. — Lizzie Thompson (@Lizzie_Thompson) February 18, 2019

She also answered some of the questions Twitter posted about the incident.

“1. He took pants off in the plane bathroom pre-takeoff. He put them back on pre-landing in aisle right next to me. 2. He was neither American nor French 3. No ukulele was played, sadly,” she tweeted.

Twitter couldn’t help but post their reactions to Thompson’s tweets:

“There wasn’t a brief apology?” jokes one Twitter user. “Total lack of civility. I usually travel with Clorox wipes and wipe down the armrests and tray table but seeing this I’m gonna have to do the upholstery too. Yuck,” posts another.

🤮🤮 — Ed Parsons (@edpar3) February 19, 2019

Meanwhile, here’s what the airline has to to say about the incident.

“Air France regrets the customer’s feelings and confirms that the passenger boarded in shorts and sandals,” an Air France representative told Insider, adding that the crew handled the incident according to protocol.

“The company reminds us that it is not the responsibility of cabin crew to require customers to wear acceptable clothing, except of course in the event of indecent dress. Having solicited the crew whose role is to ensure the comfort and well-being of the passengers, the customer was offered another seat of the same type and with the same comfort that she refused,” the representative added.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 19:54 IST