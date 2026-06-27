Kerala CM VD Satheesan caught in controversy over ‘refusing’ to declare a public holiday, minister says ‘out of context’

Kerala Minister P Kunhalikutty on Saturday sought to downplay the controversy over a proposed local holiday for the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, claiming Chief Minister V D Satheesan's Assembly remarks, which appeared to contradict his official response, were "taken out of context." Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan caught in a political controversy over alleged denial of holiday for the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, a local cultural event (ANI)

The controversy arose after UDF MLA Reji Cheriyan of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) sought a local holiday in Kuttanad taluk for the annual boat race.

Replying in the Assembly, the CM said the government would consider the request.

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However, moments after responding and taking his seat, Satheesan was allegedly heard through an open microphone saying, "under no circumstances will it be granted."

The remark, captured on video, was widely circulated on social media by LDF legislators, triggering a political row.

Kunhalikutty, who was seated next to the CM in the Assembly, told reporters on Saturday that the remark was part of a different conversation and was not connected to the request for a local holiday.

"I recollect that the CM's remarks were made in the context of another subject under discussion. We were engaged in a conversation on a different matter when the question came up. The remarks that followed were part of that ongoing discussion," he said.

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The Indian Union Muslim League leader said the remark was not specifically related to the question raised by the Kuttanad MLA.

"It was interpreted differently and immediately reported as news. At least to my knowledge, that is what happened," he said.

Following the controversy, Cheriyan said he remained hopeful that the government would ultimately declare a local holiday for the boat race, scheduled to be held at Champakulam in Alappuzha district on June 29.

Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also said he was unaware of the CM's complete remarks, as much of the interaction was off the record.

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The organisers of the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race expressed disappointment over the controversy, saying the CM's reported remarks had caused concern among people in Kuttanad.

They appealed to the government to recognise the cultural significance of the centuries-old event and declare a local holiday.