ZEE5 condemns Satluj piracy after full movie leaks online hours after Diljit Dosanjh’s call to share downloaded copies

ZEE5 also shared a poster with the message: “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don’t support piracy.”

Urging people not to watch or share pirated copies, the streaming platform said, “We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you.”

On Monday, July 6, ZEE5 shared another statement after pirated copies of Satluj started spreading across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Many users shared downloaded versions of the film, while others asked for links and different file formats in the comments.

Just two days after it was released on ZEE5 India, Satluj was taken off the platform. But that hasn't stopped people from watching it. Full pirated copies of the film have now surfaced across social media, even as ZEE5 asks viewers not to support piracy and says it is working to bring the film back. The conversation took another turn after lead actor Diljit Dosanjh urged those who had already downloaded the film to share it with others, saying it now belongs to the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh asks fans to share the film The statement came only hours after Diljit Dosanjh went live on Instagram following Satluj's removal from ZEE5. During the livestream, he said he was relieved that the film had finally reached viewers, even if it was available for only a short time. He added that he was happy many people had already watched and downloaded it.

Diljit said that once something is on the internet, it is almost impossible to remove it completely. He also said the film now belongs to the audience. “So now I feel a lot of relief that finally the film is with you. Now it is your film, now it cannot be stopped. This is the people's film now, you can’t stop it now. I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that,” he added.

He also urged those who had managed to download Satluj during its brief release to share it with others so more people could watch it. “Now you can share it among yourselves, it’s your film. But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you,” he said.

Satluj was removed just two days after release Satluj began streaming on ZEE5 India on July 3 but was taken down just two days later. The version released on the platform was the uncut one approved by the family of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

After pulling the film from its platform, ZEE5 shared a statement backing both the film and the people behind it. “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film... At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact," the statement released on Sunday read.

The streaming platform also said that the film will remain unavailable in India for now. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity,” they concluded.

What is Satluj about? Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film follows his fight to uncover the alleged disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during Punjab's militancy period in the 1980s and 1990s. By examining records from cremation grounds across the state, Khalra brought to light evidence of alleged illegal cremations and fake encounters, drawing global attention to the issue.

On September 6, 1995, Khalra was abducted from outside his home in Amritsar's Kabir Park. He was allegedly tortured and killed, and his body is believed to have been thrown into the Harike canal. In 2005, several Punjab Police officers were convicted in the case by a Patiala court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later upheld the convictions and increased their sentences to life imprisonment.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the cast also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Varun Badola.