Extrajudicial killings, secret burials and Punjab's laapataa: The true story behind Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

For nearly three years, director Honey Trehan’s biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was caught in a gruelling battle with India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In Satluj, Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before disappearing in 1995. It also features Arjun Rampal. (Satluj/Zee5) Originally titled Ghallughara and later Punjab 95, the film was subjected to intense scrutiny when the censor board reportedly demanded over 120 cuts, Gulf News reported. On July 3, the filmmakers seemingly bypassed the theatrical blockade and dropped the complete, uncut film directly onto ZEE5 under the new title Satluj. The victory, though, was incredibly short-lived. Only two days after its OTT premiere, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was pulled from the streaming platform for viewers in India. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” a ZEE5 statement read. “We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

ALSO READ | Satluj director Honey Trehan is still hopeful even as Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is removed from Zee5: 'God's will is sweet' What is Satluj about? The heavy-handed pushback against the film is tied to its raw subject matter. Satluj features actor-singer Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged secret cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy years. Set during the insurgency and counter-insurgency in Punjab between the 1980s and mid-1990s, the film explores allegations of extrajudicial killings, kidnappings by authorities and human rights abuses during the period, as per PunjabDisappeared.Org. What happened in Punjab at the time The friction traces back to the 1947 Partition of India, which divided the Punjab province and left the minority Sikh population feeling politically marginalised. By the late 1970s, these demands were formalised in the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, a document demanding greater economic self-sufficiency, political freedom, and control over religious affairs within India’s federal structure. The Central Government rejected the resolution and said it was a secessionist and subversive document. By the early 1980s, peaceful protests for these demands gave way to mass arrests. It eventually led to a cycle of Khalistani militant violence, followed by state crackdown. ALSO READ | Sukbhir Badal condemns ban of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj on Zee5 India: ‘Assault on freedom of expression' Assassination of Indira Gandhi This was accelerated by the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984 by two of her Sikh bodyguards. The attack was in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, a military operation ordered by Indira Gandhi between June 1 and 10 that year. It was to remove armed militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who were holed up inside the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) complex in Amritsar. The operation resulted in significant casualties, including militants, security personnel, and civilians, though exact figures remain disputed across different official and independent accounts. The operation involved tanks, artillery and infantry, and ended in an assault on the Akal Takht, one of Sikhism's most sacred institutions within the temple complex. In the aftermath, thousands of people were detained across Punjab, as per a Time report. Her death led to anti-Sikh violence in parts of India, particularly Delhi, during which thousands of Sikhs were killed by Hindu mobs and their homes burnt, AP reported.

Satluj features actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged secret cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy years. (Satluj/Zee5)