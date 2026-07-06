Sukbhir Badal condemns ban of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj on Zee5 India: ‘Assault on freedom of expression'

Days after its release on Zee5 India, Satluj, earlier titled Punjab 95, was taken down from the streaming platform on Sunday. The film was put on "pause" in India amid positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, but also criticism from political leaders. Satluj tells the story of a human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. (File Image) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the move, saying he was “shocked and saddened” by the removal of the film from Zee5. He added that a “powerful” film that shows Punjab’s “painful history” cannot be silenced. Taking to X, Badal wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way.”

“This is not mere censorship — it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression. I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression.” SAD MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, also criticised the move, saying, “such actions cannot conceal that dark era in Punjab when the Congress government abducted and killed our youth.” In a post on X, she said, "It is deeply unfortunate that the film "Satluj," which depicts the life of Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from the Zee platform in India. Bhai Khalra championed the cause of the unidentified bodies, challenged the government, and ultimately embraced martyrdom."

"I strongly condemn this decision and demand that the ban on the film be lifted." ‘Stand firmly by it’, says Zee 5 after removal The OTT platform released a statement after striking down the movie, saying they ‘firmly stand by the film’ despite it being taken down due to ‘current developments’. “At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives,” the platform said in a statement. Also Read: Harbhajan Singh reviews Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan's Satluj: ‘Truth cannot remain buried’ “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” They ended the note with, “Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”