 Rapper 50 Cent mocks Rick Ross made a 'great escape' in Canada following the alleged Drake goons attack
Rapper 50 Cent mocks Rick Ross made a ‘great escape’ in Canada following the alleged Drake goons attack

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 02, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Tensions rise at Ignite Music Festival as alleged Drake's OVO goons attack Rick Ross after Kendrick Lamar diss track performance.

The enmity between William Leonard ‘Rick Ross’ Roberts II and Drake goes physical when some OVO goons attacked the Everyday Hustle singer after the form played Kendrick Lamar's song ‘Not Like Us’.

50 Cent took no time clowning Rick Ross. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
50 Cent took no time clowning Rick Ross. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

And rapper 50 Cent took no time to call the altercation a “great escape.”

“LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL,” he posted while clowning Ross.

The incident, which occurred outside B.C. Place Stadium was confirmed by event organizers after a video showing the brawl surfaced on social media.

Ross, 48, headlined the Ignite Music Festival, which was held at the Plaza of Nations, adjacent to the stadium in downtown Vancouver. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows Ross amidst a crowd, engaged in a heated exchange with another man. The confrontation quickly escalates when the man appears to throw a punch at Ross, leading to a chaotic brawl.

Watch the video:

‘Great escape’ for Rick Ross

Lindsay Sparrow, CFO of event organizer Canadian Events Agency, provided details on the situation, stating that she was backstage during the altercation. She said it as a “short altercation” that security swiftly managed.

Many X users claimed that they are clearly Drake goons, like one user posted, “You think Toronto gonna let u disrespect Drake ni**a,” and another said, “Damn Drake better move like the Military when he in Miami.”

Sparrow attributed the incident to tensions that arose after Ross concluded his set with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Toronto rapper Drake.

However, there's no report that the attacker in the video is somehow linked with Drake.

Earlier this year, a war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar ignited social media, with both artists releasing diss tracks targeting each other. Drake's song ‘Push Ups,’ released on April 13, not only takes aim at Lamar but also includes jabs at Ross, Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd. Within 24 hours of ‘Push Ups’ being released, Ross responded with his track ‘Champagne Moments,’ where he accuses Drake of undergoing a nose job.

“Security did a great job and ... everyone exited safely, which is always our primary concern for everyone attending the festivals,” Sparrow told CBC News.

Ross did not address the altercation directly but posted a farewell message to Vancouver on his Instagram account. “Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote, alongside a photo of his private jet.

