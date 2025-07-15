What is Bugatti trend? All you need to know about viral TikTok challenge

Ace Hood’s 2013 hit Bugatti is making a surprise comeback, thanks to a TikTok trend that has users crashing, crawling and laughing their way across the social media platform. The sound featuring Future’s famous line, “I woke up in a new Bugatti”, has sparked a hilarious wave of videos that mimic luxury car takeoffs – with some not-so-smooth results. Rapper Ace Hood released the official music video for "Bugatti" on YouTube in 2013.(YouTube/Ace Hood)

Before TikTok turned it into a meme, Bugatti was already a massive hit. It dropped in 2013 on Ace Hood’s Trials & Tribulations album and featured heavyweights Rick Ross and Future.

About the popular song

The production came from Mike WiLL Made-It and J-Bo, and the song did not take long to go totally viral. It climbed as high as No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held a spot on the chart for 20 straight weeks.

It also scored big on the award circuit, picking up several BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, including Best Club Banger and Track of the Year.

Inside the TikTok trend

People sit on the floor pretending to drive, while someone off-camera grabs their legs and yanks them out of frame like they have just taken off in a race car.

It has been more than ten years since the song first dropped, but Bugatti is proving it still has legs – and wheels. Whether it is on the charts or in living rooms turned drag strips, the track’s energy continues to fuel internet chaos in the best way.

Here's what Ace Hood said

In a 2021 interview with Drink Champs, Ace Hood talked about the track’s unexpected influence. He said the record made such a splash that people started buying the actual car. “The world knew about Bugatti when the Bugatti record hit… On some real st, bro, people bought more Bugattis because of the fking Bugatti’[record],” he recalled.

FAQs:

What is TikTok’s “Bugatti” trend?

It’s a viral TikTok challenge where one person pretends to drive and is yanked off-screen as the Ace Hood song drops.

Where is the “Bugatti” sound from?

The sound comes from Ace Hood’s 2013 song “Bugatti,” featuring Rick Ross and Future.

Why is the second person barely moving in the challenge?

In many clips, mismatched strength or timing makes the second person fail to get pulled out of frame, adding to the comedy.

Was “Bugatti” a popular song before TikTok?

Yes, it charted on Billboard, earned BET nominations, and was considered a major club hit in 2013.