5-year-old goes on $3,000 shopping spree while parents sleep: 'Bought 7 cars on Amazon'

A five-year-old went viral on TikTok after his parents shared that he shopped for over $3,000 on Amazon while they slept and left their phone unattended. In a viral video, which gained over 4.14 million views, Kirsten Lochas McCall shared that her son turned into a little online shopper, spending thousands on online shopping, leaving her husband shocked. The sneaky child's father was seen questioning him about the orders while he quietly sat between his siblings.(TikTok/@kirstmccall)

The sneaky child's father was seen questioning him about the orders while he quietly sat between his siblings. “You bought seven cars on Amazon. You spent over $3,000 on Amazon today. How did you do that? You are in so much trouble," his father said.

The video then shifts to screenshots of the enormous shopping spree. “Living life, happily scrolling and checking out while the rest of the house is sleeping," the video text read, showing the little boy continuing his shopping unbothered.

McCall, whose TikTok account revolves around her family's lives, also shared that when the little shopaholic was caught, he had another $700 of items in the cart ready to check out. The boy's parents were shocked to find his expensive order.

"He took Christmas in July to a whole new level. I’m currently on the phone crying to Amazon—my husband is on the phone crying with our bank," his mother wrote.

The video amused users on TikTok, who were impressed by the little shopper's quick spree. “I’m just jealous you had enough in your account for all that. My card would’ve been declined so quickly," quipped one user.

“Can we get a haul? God forbid he have a little retail therapy," said another user.