Doug Martin cause of death: Why are ex-NFL player's parents suing Oakland Police? Details

The family of former NFL running back Doug Martin has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department and ambulance provider Falck Northern California, saying their actions led to his death during a mental health crisis last October. The lawsuit claims officers restrained Martin face down and that paramedics did not provide medical care quickly enough after reaching the scene. Martin, 36, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The case was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. FILE - Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Doug Martin’s family alleges restraint asphyxia According to the lawsuit, Martin’s mother, Leslie Martin, called for medical help on October 18 after her son began experiencing a mental health crisis. Before paramedics arrived, Martin left the house and hid in the basement of a neighbour’s home. Oakland police later found him there.

The lawsuit says officers restrained Martin by placing him face down while one or more officers pressed on his back. It claims that when officers rolled him onto his side, he was unresponsive but believed he was “sleeping or pretending to be asleep.” The family argues that Martin died from restraint asphyxia and says paramedics did not respond fast enough or begin treatment immediately after arriving.

John Burris, the family’s lawyer, told The Athletic, “They just want to know what happened. Here’s a situation where the mother was calling for help. He was emotionally out of it, and she was calling for help.”

He also said, “When you call for help and the police come, it’s not a death warrant. You don’t expect the person to die.”

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Doug Martin’s parents seek answers and damages Along with wrongful death damages, Martin’s parents are seeking compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, coroner’s fees, loss of financial support and the loss of their relationship with their son.

Burris also revealed that Martin’s mother sent his brain to the Boston University CTE Center for testing to find out whether he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries.

He said an independent pathologist told the family that any CTE finding would not change the reported cause of death but could help them better understand Martin’s overall brain health.

The Oakland Police Department declined to comment because the case is now in court. Fox News reported that the Oakland city attorney’s office also did not comment, while Falck Northern California could not immediately be reached.

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Doug Martin played six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finishing his NFL career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. He retired with more than 5,300 rushing yards and earned two Pro Bowl selections.