Doug Martin cause of death: What happened to the ex-NFL Pro Bowler? Here's what we know

Doug Martin, a former NFL Pro Bowler, has reportedly passed away at the age of 36, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed, citing courses that Martin, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers across seven seasons in the NFL, died "recently." Doug Martin, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, has passed away.(X/@MAGAgeddon)

No further details on the circumstances on his death or when it happened was reported by the outlet. Later, his family confirmed his death in a statement to Tampa Bay Times, saying that he passed away on Saturday, October 18.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” the statement read, as per Tampa Bay Times.

Doug Martin joined the NFL in 2012 out of Boise State and played for six seasons with the franchise, even earning the All-Pro honors in the process. His last season in the NFL was the 2018-2019 season when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also read: Jesús Montero family: Who was partner Taneth Giménez, and their children, Loren and Jesus?

Martin, nicknamed the "Muscle Hamster," retired quietly after the 2018 season. He did not publicly announce his retirement, and there was no formal statement from him or his representatives at the time.

Across his eight seasons in the NFL, he had 1322 carries for 5,356 yards with 20 touchdowns.

The details about his family are not known, as he maintained a very private life, especially after his NFL career was over. But reports indicate that he resided in St. Petersburg, Florida, with his wife, Brenda, and their children.