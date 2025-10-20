Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Jesús Montero family: Who was partner Taneth Giménez, and their children, Loren and Jesus?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 01:59 am IST

Ex-MLB star Jesus Montero, 35, died from a motorcycle crash in Venezuela. A GoFundMe was launched for his partner Taneth Gimenez and children Loren and Jesus.

Jesus Montero, the former Venezuelan star in the MLB who played for the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, passed away from injuries sustained in a tragic motorcycle crash back in his home country last month. He was in critical condition at the hospital over the last few weeks and passed away on Sunday, the New York Yankees confirmed. He was 35.

Seattle Mariners' Jesus Montero stands in the dugout before a baseball game, Aug. 10, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)(AP)

A GoFundMe was launched by his representatives on October 6 to cover his hospital bills on behalf of his family, which includes his partner, Taneth Gimenez and their two children, Loren and Jesus.

An update posted on the GoFund Me page on October 17 read: “Jesús remains in the ICU, with a guarded prognosis. He is currently on dialysis, as his kidneys are not yet responding as we hoped. He recently underwent surgery to stabilize his leg, but we still need to move forward with a delicate chest operation, which is necessary for his recovery.”

Jesús Montero Family: Partner And Children

Taneth Gimenez, who is from in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, is a model and fitness instructor. Montero was reportedly married to her. Some reports claim that they met during a trip to the beaches of Morrocoy in Venezuela, but the sources are unclear. But, it is known that Taneth Gimenez and Jesus Motero have two children.

Their daughter, named Loren Alejandra, was reportedly born in 2014. Their next child, a son named Jesús Alejandro, was born in December 2025 in Venezuela. In his 2015 interviews (while playing for the Seattle Mariners), Montero often mentioned how becoming a father (to his daughter) had changed him.

