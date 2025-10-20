Jesus Montero cause of death: How did ex-Yankees star die? First details out

Jesus Montero, the former New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners catcher who was once hailed as one of baseball's top prospects in the early 2010s, has died at age 35. The Venezuelan native, who burst onto the MLB scene with immense promise, succumbed to injuries from a motorcycle accident in his home country, as confirmed by the New York Yankees in a statement on Sunday. Jesus Montero died after a crash in Venezuela(X)

Montero, born on November 28, 1989, in Guacara, Venezuela, signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old international free agent in July 2006 for a $1.6 million bonus, immediately earning acclaim as the class's best power hitter.

He rocketed through the minors, hitting .326 as an 18-year-old in Low-A in 2008 and .337/.389/.562 across High-A and Double-A in 2009, vaulting him to No. 3 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list entering 2010. Montero made his MLB debut in September 2011, slashing .328/.406/.590 with four home runs in 61 at-bats over 18 games, and even got two postseason hits in the ALDS against the Tigers. However, he was traded to the Mariners in December 2011 for pitcher Michael Pineda, a deal that saw him hit .247 with 24 home runs over four seasons (2012-2015).

After his MLB career, Montero played in the Mexican League and Venezuelan Winter League until 2021 with the Águilas del Zulia. He faced setbacks, including a 50-game suspension in 2013 for the Biogenesis scandal and a 2014 altercation with a coach that led to a team ban.

Off the field, Montero was a devoted father to two children, Loren Alejandra (11) and Jesus Alejandro (10), both with autism, and was in a relationship with Venezuelan model Taneth Gimenez.

The accident occurred on October 5, 2025, when Montero's motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck in Valencia, Venezuela, per reports from Venezuelan outlets like Líder en Deportes and El Extrabase. He was rushed to a hospital, intubated, and placed in an induced coma, but succumbed to his injuries on October 19. A GoFundMe for medical expenses raised funds before his passing was announced.

The Yankees expressed devastation, stating, "The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesus Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones."

Mariners GM Justin Hollander added, "Our thoughts are with Jesús' family and friends during this difficult time." Tributes poured in from former teammates and fans, remembering his raw power and potential.