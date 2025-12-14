Shilpa Shinde brings a spooky twist as she returns as Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0; fans say ‘the OG is back’

After nearly a decade, Shilpa Shinde is making a much-awaited comeback as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Shubhangi Atre had earlier stepped into the role after Shilpa’s exit, but now the original Angoori is back, and this time, she is bringing a spooky twist to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0. Fans are already loving her return. Shilpa Shinde finally returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Shilpa Shinde returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after 9 years

On Saturday, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain unveiled the teaser for the new season. While the original show was rooted purely in comedy, the teaser of the upcoming season promises an eerie twist. It transports the familiar characters, Angoori, Tiwari, Vibhuti and Anita, to an unfamiliar village called Ghoonghatganj. Their attention is drawn to an odd-looking statue that makes them pause. In a chilling moment, the statue’s saree slips off and lands directly on Angoori, hinting at the spooky turn the show is set to take.

The caption on the post read, “Ghoonghatganj ki galiyon se ghoonghat uthaake, aa rahi hain asli se bhi asli Bhabhiji hansi ka tadka lagaane. Sahi Pakde Hain!” (Lifting their veils in the lanes of Ghoonghatganj, the most authentic Bhabhijis are on their way to add a dash of laughter. Spot on!)

Fans react

While many fans cheered Shilpa’s return in the comments section, some social media users also voiced their support for Shubhangi Atre. One comment read, “Shubhangi was the best as Angoori.” Another wrote, “Our very own OG Angoori Bhabhi is back—so excited!” Yet another commented, “Finally, OG Bhabhi aa gayi.” A fan also wrote, “Asif Sir and Shilpa Ma’am Will get to see them again—wow, that’s great.”

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

One of Indian television’s most popular and long-running comedy shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is known for its light-hearted humour, quirky characters and iconic catchphrases. Premiering in 2015, the show revolves around two neighbouring couples in Kanpur and their hilariously tangled lives, where each husband is smitten with the other’s wife. Despite cast changes over the years, the show has managed to retain its charm and a loyal audience. While the release date of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 is yet to be announced, the teaser has already set social media abuzz with excitement.