Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh reveals he is on bed rest in first health update after collapsing on set

Television actor Aasif Sheikh, best known for his role in the television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, recently collapsed on set during filming in Dehradun. The actor has now issued a statement explaining what happened on set and has provided an update on his health. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh shares health update after collapsing on set.

Aasif Sheikh issues a statement

Recalling the incident, Aasif said, "I started feeling numbness in my foot, and then sciatica pain made the situation worse.” Giving an update on his health, he added, “I was brought to Mumbai in a wheelchair, and I have now been advised complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th, and since then, I have been resting while undergoing treatment. I think I will need another week of rest, and I hope to be back in front of the camera soon.”

Aasif was in Dehradun filming an intense fight sequence for the popular serial when he fell ill and collapsed on set. A source told Zoom, “The shoot was exhausting and involved intense fight scenes. During one such scene, Aasif suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on set. After receiving initial medical attention, he was immediately brought to Mumbai for further treatment.”

About Aasif Sheikh

Aasif has been working in the television industry for a long time. He began his career with India’s first soap opera, Hum Log. He is well-known for his roles in television series such as Yes Boss, Dill Mill Gayye, Chidiya Ghar, and more. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jodi No.1, Karan Arjun, Ek Phool Teen Kante, and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar among others.

He is currently part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, one of India's longest-running comedy sitcoms. The show also stars Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava in key roles. It is available to watch on &TV and ZEE5.