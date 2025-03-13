Menu Explore
Salman Khan brought a gun and shot Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Arjun set, recalls Johnny Lever: 'He collapsed, we gasped'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Mar 13, 2025 09:18 AM IST

One of the pranks Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan played on the sets of Karan Arjun had the entire crew scared.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been pretty open about how they were a menace on the sets of their 1995 film Karan Arjun. The Rakesh Roshan directorial saw multiple pranks from them, much to the chagrin of the rest of the crew. None, however, was as 'cruel' as Salman shooting Shah Rukh during an 'argument'. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan 'mocked, tormented' Rakesh Roshan during Karan Arjun shoot: 'We were very naughty')

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan worked together for the first time in Karan Arjun.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan worked together for the first time in Karan Arjun.

When Salman Khan shot Shah Rukh Khan

Johnny Lever, their co-star in the film, told Galatta in a recent interview about the time they were convinced that Salman killed Shah Rukh. "We were shooting Karan Arjun in Jaipur, and after shoot in the evening, we used to party. We were drinking, dancing, and enjoying. Salman used to tease Shah Rukh on the set. He used to call him a star and tease his dancing. We were all worried that Shah Rukh would be offended if it turns serious," the comedian said, explaining the context of the prank.

He then added, "One evening at the party, the two started fighting all of a sudden. Johnny Lever then mimicked Salman pulling out a gun and firing at Shah Rukh. "Shah Rukh collapsed. We all were shocked. Honey Irani gasped. She was on the verge of an attack. But they were joking. What a prank it was. Then Shah Rukh got up and both of them just started laughing."

Salman had once addressed this prank when he appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. “I told Shah Rukh, I’ll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. My brother Sohail was there. I pulled Shah Rukh’s hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, and I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shah Rukh did a somersault and fell down,” Salman had recalled.

About Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, also starred Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The reincarnation drama was a massive success at the box office, minting 43 crore on a 6-crore budget.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
