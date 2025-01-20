Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan 'mocked, tormented' Rakesh Roshan during Karan Arjun shoot: 'We were very naughty'

Blast from the past

In a clip from the documentary The Roshans, Rakesh spoke about the challenges he faced while working on the 1995 film Karan Arjun, with Shah Rukh also joining in to share his experience. The clip was posted on Instagram by Netflix.

In the clip, Rakesh said, “They started losing interest in the film. When a shot is ready, though the sun is setting, they wouldn’t turn up when we called them. They’d come at the last moment and we had to rush the shot”. Actor Shatrughan Sinha also revealed, “They (Shah Rukh and Salman) tormented him (Rakesh). They mocked him or won’t cooperate with him.”

Shah Rukh also appeared in the documentary. He looked back at the making of the iconic film Karan Arjun with Salman Khan, and spoke about their ill behaviour.

"Yes, we (Shah Rukh and Salman) troubled him a lot; because both of us were very naughty, troublemakers,” Shah Rukh said. At one point in the video, Shah Rukh recalled how Rakesh’s wife Pinkie Roshan scolded him several times, saying, “Pinkie ji scolded me a lot. ‘You are troubling Guddu (Rakesh) a lot. I didn’t expect it from you.’ Because, between Salman and me, I was slightly better behaved; at least on the face of it. I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything. It’s all his (Salman) doing.’ We were like two young kids, really troubling a father figure, to be honest.”

In addition to this, Rakesh also shared that whenever he proposed something, Shah Rukh and Salman would suggest other ideas. He said, “And I’d tell them, ‘No, this is what I want.’ And they’d get annoyed.”

“Ek baar woh mujhe bole the, ‘Gusse mein bolo k**e’. Maine aaj tak aise film main bola nahi. Maine kaha, ‘Rakesh ji mujhse k**a nahi bola ja raha hai. Main chilla deta hoon’. (Once, he asked me to shout while abusing onscreen. I told him that I would not be able to abuse because I had never done that on camera. So, I shouted),” Shah Rukh said.

About the documentary

The documentary, titled The Roshans, revolves around the journey and legacy of Roshan family-Roshan Lal, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. Industry veteran, Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

The documentary delves into the journey, life struggles of the Maestro and Musical Extraordinaire, the late Roshan Lal Nagrath AKA Roshan Saab, who laid the foundation of this artistic dynasty, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan's contribution to the Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors. The documentary features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal lending their insights into the family's journey. The docu-series was released on Netflix.