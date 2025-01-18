Priyanka Chopra says Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan don't endorse nepotism: 'They make their table longer’

Priyanka Chopra famously opened up on her struggle with nepotism in Bollywood a couple of years ago. Now, in the new Netflix India docuseries The Roshans, she complimented former co-star Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan for not encouraging the malpractise that Bollywood is infamous for. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra confirms she's working with Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli in SSMB 29? Internet thinks so) Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.

What Priyanka said

“They make their table longer. They pull in people like me, who didn't grow up in the industry, and create opportunities. So that it's not just them who are benefitting from what they've been able to create. I really admire that table doesn't stay small,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka has worked with the Roshans in the popular superhero franchise Krrish. She played the love interest of Hrithik's titular character in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), both directed and produced by Rakesh, under his banner Filmkraft Productions. She has also starred opposite Hrithik in Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Priyanka on nepotism

In 2023, during her appearance on Dax Shephard's podcast, Priyanka had said, "You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it.”

“It was a concern. I got into production because of that actually. But I was terrified when those six movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies,” Priyanka added. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra recently revealed that they started their production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, in 2015 as a backup for Priyanka in case her Hollywood career doesn't work out.

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff, Heads of State, Citadel season 2, and a holiday movie alongside the Jonas Brothers. She's also rumoured to be a part of SS Rajamouli's next, opposite Mahesh Babu. Meanewhile, Hrithik will next star in War 2.