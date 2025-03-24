Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Aasif Sheikh collapses on set, rushed to Mumbai for medical care: Report

Actor Aasif Sheikh, best known for his portrayal of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular serial Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai, was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set during filming in Dehradun on March 24. Also read: Aasif Sheikh’s learning from life: Prefer to bank on what is in hand Aasif Sheikh collapsed while shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun.(Instagram)

Aasif Sheikh rushed to hospital after fainting on set

According to Times Now Navbharat, Aasif was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during the shoot in Dehradun. Aasif's health took a sudden turn for the worse while filming an intense fight sequence for the popular serial. The actor was in the midst of shooting a dramatic scene when his condition deteriorated, prompting immediate medical attention.

While shooting the scene, he fell sick and collapsed on the set. The report mentioned that Aasif received prompt medical attention by the medical professionals present on the set. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital in Dehradun. It is being said that Aasif has now been flown down to Mumbai for further medical attention.

“He fainted on the sets due to exhaustion and is doing fine now. He was quickly rushed to the doctor for proper medical attention,” a source told Indian Express.

According to a source to entertainment portal Zoom, “The shoot was exhausting and had intense fighting scenes. During one such scene, Aasif suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the set. After receiving initial medical attention, he was immediately brought to Mumbai for further treatment”.

An official update on Aasif's health remains pending, as both his family and team have not yet released a statement. The producers of the show are also yet to release a statement.

About the actor

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai, Aasif has been a part of several TV shows such as Hum Log, Yes Boss, Gul Sanobar, Don't Worry Chachu and more. He has also done several films like Karan Arjun, Ek Phool Teen Kante, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.