Shilpa Shinde alleges medical negligence in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi’s death: ‘Ghatiya business’

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan writer Manoj Santoshi died following his battle with liver cancer. Now, actor Shilpa Shinde, who earlier played the lead role in the show, has alleged that the writer died due to medical negligence. Also read: Kavita Kaushik: Passing away of Bhabiji... writer Manoj Santoshi is a big loss for TV industry; actors mourn loss Manoj Santoshi, who was also the writer of the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, died at the age of 49 due to liver-related complications.

Shilpa Shinde points finger at medical negligence

In an interview with Times Now, Shilpa, who was taking care of the finances of his treatment, shared that she had traveled to Mumbai from Secunderabad for just two days for work, and alleged that there was medical negligence during that time. She claimed that Manoj was left unattended.

Shilpa said, “Main to chhote shabdon me kahungi ki bohot ghatiya business hai. Paise kamane ka bohot acha business hai hospital. Mare hue insaan ka bhi dialysis kar rahe hain! Ye complete doctor ki laparwahi hai. KIMS, Secunderabad Hospital hai, jahan pe liver transplant hota hai. Aur pata nahi, doctors wahan pe hain ya hajjam hai, I don’t know (In short, it is a shoddy business. Hospital is a good business to earn money. They do dialysis of a dead person as well. This is completely doctor’s negligence. Liver transplant happens at KIMS, Secunderabad Hospital, and I don’t know if they are doctors or what are they)”.

Shilpa recounted the emotional rollercoaster she experienced when she received a call in Mumbai, informing her that a matching organ had been found for Manoj's transplant. Elated by the news, Shilpa revealed that she was unable to sleep that night. As she was responsible for handling the payment, she assumed that she needed to initiate the transaction. But her joy was short-lived, as just a few hours later, at 6 am the next morning, she received a call that Manoj had taken a turn for the worse and slipped into a coma.

She added, “Surgery ke liye anti stomach aur anaesthesia ke liye jo hota hai na, raat ko hi sab kuchh bannd kar diya. Jo liver ke liye diya jata hai, wo bhi saara leak ho gaya. Sister ne bola sorry to maine kaha ‘what sorry’! (They stopped the anti-stomach medication and the anesthesia at night. The medication given for the liver leaked out completely. The nurse apologised, saying 'sorry', to which I responded, 'What sorry?) I asked if they wanted his kidney, thinking there’s no family for him. They were doing his dialysis to show me, but I could clearly see that he is no more. It is a case of negligence and theft, and I’m it’s living proof! And it’s their bad luck that I’m here. I’m speaking up because it happens with too many people”.

Manoj Santoshi dies

