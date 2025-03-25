Menu Explore
Kavita Kaushik: Passing away of Bhabiji... writer Manoj Santoshi is a big loss for TV industry; actors mourn loss

ByDeep Saxena
Mar 25, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Actors Kavita Kaushik, Yogesh Tripathi, Shubhangi Atre, Ishteyak Khan, Shilpa Shinde and others mourn demise of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi 

The passing away of TV sitcoms Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan writer Manoj Santoshi has come as a great shock to actors who have worked with him. He had been battling liver cancer and undergoing treatment. He passed away at a hospital in Sikandrabad, Bulandsheher (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

Manoj Santoshi passed away at a hospital in Sikandrabad, Bulandsheher on Monday(Instagram)
Manoj Santoshi passed away at a hospital in Sikandrabad, Bulandsheher on Monday(Instagram)

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who had worked with him in the TV show FIR, had shared a heartfelt Instagram post urging fans to pray for him in February.

The actor says, “I came to know about the news from social media, and we are all deeply saddened. This is a very big loss for the TV industry as we have very few comedy writers. His writings had local colours, were rooted, and meaningful. Such real Indian stories with colloquial flavours are rare.”

Kavita adds, "For people in the industry, it’s a personal loss, but the TV audience too will soon start feeling his absence in the content. Such was his dedication that he was writing episodes from the ICU during the treatment."

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in both the ongoing shows penned by Santoshi, says, “Bahut hi dukhad ghatna hai. We are very upset at the moment and not in a position to say anything for now.” He also posted an Instagram memory with a caption: “Miss you, sir.”

Actor Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram: “Ek Mahaan aur jaadui lekhak hum sabko Alvida kehkar kisi aur duniya me chale gaye,,,iss dukh aur sadme ko kabhi nahi bhulaya jaa sakta. Lekin kehte hain naa “Zindagi lambi nahi, Badi hona chahiye” iss baat ko aap Saarthak kar gaye Manojjii. Aap bahut yaad aayenge.”

Other actors who have worked with Santoshi and known him personally also mourned his demise. Actor Ishteyak Khan posted a fun photo with him and wrote: "Alvida Manoj bhai, bahut kuch adhoora reh gaya. Ab kya kahen...Om Shanti."

Actor Shilpa Shinde, who was an integral part of Santoshi’s treatment, in an interview with Zoom TV, blamed the hospital for a lapse in treatment.

