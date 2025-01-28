Shilpa Shinde calls out Bigg Boss 18 makers after Karan Veer Mehra wins show: ‘Makers khud hi decide karte hain winner’

Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss after an exciting finale, where he beat Vivian Dsena at the end. Shilpa Shinde, who won the 11th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, has now called out the makers for choosing Karan Veer as the winner. In an interview with News18, she said that people cannot be fooled now and most of them know that winners are predetermined. (Also read: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly shares why she didn’t invite Karanveer Mehra to their party) Shilpa Shinde is disappointed that Karan Veer Mehra was chosen as the winner of the show.

What Shilpa said

Shilpa said, “I don’t know, kuch logo ko pata chal gaya ki makers khud hi decide karte hain winner. Khud hi banate hain, apne ghar se uthakar late hain aur khud hi dikhate hain. Toh channel ki jo bhi strategy hai, I think logon ko pata chal gayi hai. Aap ek limit tak logon ko ullu banaa sakte ho, uske baad nahin (Some people have now understood that the makers decide who will win by themselves. They make them the winner, first they are called from their homes and then presented on the show. There is a limit to fool the audience, but not after that)."

More details

Six contestants had reached the finale, including Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena.

Before Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While talking to ANI, Karan said after winning the show, “I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top, and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. ”