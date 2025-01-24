Rajat Dalal threatens Karan Veer Mehra for slamming his ‘gunde’ fans? Fitness influencer warns ‘bohot dikkat ho sakti’

Rajat Dalal's fans have been expressing their anger since the fitness influencer was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house in third position. Ever since Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of the reality show, he has been labeled an "undeserving winner" by Rajat's fans. Not only this, they have even been sending abusive messages and death threats to his close circle on social media. Rajat Dalal indirectly threatens Karan Veer Mehra.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh asks Rajat Dalal fans to stop abuse, sending death threats: ‘I am not Bigg Boss’)

Karan Veer Mehra's friend calls out Rajat Dalal's fans

When one of Karan’s friends, actor Ashita Dhawan, received abusive messages from Rajat Dalal’s fans, she called them out on Instagram, referring to them as “chappris sitting on tappris, Rajat Dalal ke dalal” (Posers sitting on shacks, agents of Rajat Dalal) and describing their online behaviour as toxic.

Slamming the trolls, Ashita wrote, "To all the trollers, haters, age and body shamers, chappris sitting on tappris, the faceless, baseless Dalal jhund who call themselves an army! You have crossed all boundaries of humanity and disgraced and disregarded me and my family for merely giving my opinion (when asked). You have taken the time and trouble to go to my oldest posts and bombard my comment section with hate, abuses, curses, and whatnot. I'm in shock and disbelief at the misuse of democracy in the name of freedom of speech. This is a slap on your face from the Almighty! Jinke peeche tum jaise log hai, unka zindagi mein kuch accha nahi ho sakta. Tum fan nahi, gunde ho (You are not fans, you are troublemakers)."

Rajat Dalal responds with video message

Things took a controversial turn after Karan reposted Ashita’s story on his Instagram handle, further igniting the feud. Rajat Dalal quickly responded with a video, indirectly threatening Karan and his friends. In the video, Rajat warned them against involving his name or family in the controversy. He said, "If you have something to say, say it to me directly. Do not involve the name ‘Dalal.’ Aap shehri paplu-taplu ho, aapko nahi pata hisaab-kitaab kya hote hai. Idhar ka koi bura maan gaya toh aapko bohot dikkat ho sakti hai (You city folks are naive; if someone here takes offense, you could land in serious trouble)."

Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra had been at loggerheads with each other on Bigg Boss 18. The two often got into verbal spats, threatening each other. Despite having a huge fan following and strong support from Bigg OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Rajat finished in third position, fueling anger among his fans. His supporters accused the show of being "fixed," and since then, they have been targeting Karan Veer Mehra and his supporters.