Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh asks Rajat Dalal fans to stop abuse, sending death threats: ‘I am not Bigg Boss’

Voice artist and actor Vijay Vikram Singh, who has been the narrator for the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss for 15 years, has been receiving death threats and abuse on social media. Vijay has now appealed to fans to stop abusing him under the mistaken belief that he is Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss narrator Vijay V Singh pleads fans to stop sending him death threats.

The Bigg Boss 18 finale saw Karan Veer Mehra defeating Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to emerge as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show. During the finale, Rajat's eviction in third place sparked controversy on social media. Fans criticised the show's creators, labelling it "fixed." Now, some fans of the fitness influencer have been targeting Vijay Vikram Singh on Instagram, mistakenly assuming he is Bigg Boss.

Rajat Dalal's fans abuse Vijay Vikram Singh

In one of Vijay's recent posts, Rajat Dalal's fans were seen abusing him and his family, even issuing death threats over the influencer's "unfair eviction." This prompted the actor and voice artist to turn off the comment section on that post. A fan page of the fitness influencer wrote, “You did wrong with Rajat Dalal; your family and kids will never be happy.” Vijay eventually disabled comments on the post.

When Vijay clarrified he is not Bigg Boss

In December 2024, Vijay Vikram Singh had addressed the issue through a video message, clarifying that he is merely a narrator on Bigg Boss and not the voice of Bigg Boss himself. He explained, "Please stop abusing me in the comments section and messages. I just narrate the tasks and timings for the audience in Bigg Boss. I know nothing about the voice that speaks to the contestants. I don’t know if it’s a machine or a real person. So I request the audience to refrain from abusing me." Despite his explanation, he faced another wave of hate messages following Digvijay Rathee's eviction. In response, Vijay shared another video message, reiterating, "Please stop sending hate messages. I am the second voice of Bigg Boss, not the Bigg Boss."

Aside from lending his voice to Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh has appeared in several web series. He was part of Manoj Bajpayee's acclaimed series The Family Man (seasons 1 and 2), Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, and Kajol's The Trial.