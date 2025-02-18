Menu Explore
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi battling liver cirrhosis, writing episodes from ICU: Kavita Kaushik

ByDeep Saxena
Feb 18, 2025 09:20 PM IST

Writer Manoj Santoshi, who has penned many popular television shows, including Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, has been hospitalised after his liver cirrhosis worsened.

Writer Manoj Santoshi, who has penned many popular television shows, including the screenplay and dialogue of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, has been hospitalised after his liver cirrhosis worsened.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi and Kavita Kaushik
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi and Kavita Kaushik

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who has worked with him in the show FIR, shared a heartfelt Instagram post urging fans to pray for him. “Writer who’s made the country laugh for decades.. Is fighting for his life (sic)”, she wrote, sharing an old video of Manoj singing at her home.

Kavita tells us, “Manoj has liver cirrhosis, and his state is a bit critical. He is a very big talent — a great writer, a gifted poet and a wonderful person. The team loves him. Bas, duaon ki zaroorat hai as miracles do happen. I believe Ishwar sachche dil se maangi hui prayer sunte hain.”

Santoshi is also writer for shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai (2018) and May I Come in Madam? (2016).

Talking about Manoj’s dedication to his craft, the actor says, “He is writing episodes from the ICU. Kahan milega aisa talent and that’s the reason everyone is doing their bit for him. He is very strong and financially sound; all he needs is support, treatment and good wishes.”

Kavita says that the television industry is wholeheartedly supporting Manoj during this crucial time. “(Bhabi Ji...actor) Shilpa Shinde has accompanied him to Hyderabad for advance treatment. Producer Binaifer Nakra Kohli flew down to meet him, and many other actors are also helping him out,” she says.

She posted a video of Santoshi singing Darogani song at her home. “It’s of the time when my father was battling cancer, and after his therapy cycle, I organised a musical evening to make him listen to songs, composition and writing of Manojji. He sang Darogani song from FIR and my father was so happy,” she recalls.

