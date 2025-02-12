Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! to be a film soon

One of the longest-running TV comedy dailies, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is set to be made into a feature film. Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava, Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh

Actor Rohitashv Gour (who portrays Manmohan Tiwari) confirms the news, saying, “Ji, wakayi yeh sach hai! We are super excited, as actors we all dream to see ourselves back on the silver screen and it’s happening. It’s like a dream come true.”

“It’s because of our fans’ love that we are getting to be part of such a huge leap. I joined the show much later but today it’s my family,” says actor Vidisha Srivastava (who portrays Anita Mishra) adding, “The essence of the show will remain, and we promise bahut saara dhamaal for the audience.”

A source from the production unit shares that the star cast will include Rohitashv and Vidisha, Aasif Sheikh (who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Tiwari) alongside other characters who have been part of the show’s success. The film, which will be directed by Shashank Bali, will be released this year. Shooting will commence from March 15 in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) in a start-to-finish schedule.

The show has been running for 10 years in the prime-time slot, having aired over 2,500 episodes.