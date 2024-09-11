 Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gour says, Bahut diya hai Bappa ne aur de rahe hain - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gour says, Bahut diya hai Bappa ne aur de rahe hain

ByS Farah Rizvi
Sep 11, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Actor Rohitashv Gour shares his love and ever-growing bond with Ganpati

For Rohitashv Gour it’s an overwhelming moment to once again bring Bappa home after continually doing it continuously for over two decades.

Actor Rohitashv Gour with Ganpati in his house
“It’s that time of the year again where I not only celebrate the arrival of Bappa but relive my emotional connection with the deity. To be able to carry on with the festivities with much fanfare, since we bought Ganpati home for the first time since 2002, is surely a blessing. From one room to our own apartment in Malad, it has been a journey that I embarked on, with Bappa by my side. I have achieved different milestones of progress in my life and my career. Not only as an artiste who started from theatre to films, and then being part of one of the longest-running shows on television but also as an individual to becoming a family man,” shares Gour.

The actor of the comedy daily, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! says, “As a North Indian, when I look back, I remember finding the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi intriguing. As a child and then as a youngster, I would always think ‘Ek din hum bhi Bappa ko ghar layenge’. I remember the first time when I brought him home, we had him for one and half days. But today, me, my wife and daughters don’t let him go and we celebrate the festival for all 10-days. It’s a blessing for me to have him there in my house. Bahut diya hai Bappa ne aur de rahe hain.”

Gour adds that the visarjan day becomes very painful for him.

He explains, “I usually cry a lot when we do Bappa’s visarjan and once it’s over, we feel as if a family member has left for another city. Sunapan rehta hai, my younger daughter cries even now after the visarjan and the moment is surely an emotional one for all of us.”

Actor Rohitashv Gour (right) with his wife
