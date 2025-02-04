World Cancer Day︱Being a caregiver, I can’t afford to slow down: Shubhangi Atre

Actor Shubhangi Atre feels that it’s important to put your best foot forward as a caregiver for patients suffering from cancer. Actor Shubhangi Atre with her father

On World Cancer Day today, she talks about being a pillar of support for her dad Roopnarayan Atre, who suffers from esophagus cancer.

“During any difficult situation I just tell myself, ‘This too shall pass.’ With my dad fighting cancer, I know I can’t afford to slow down, to be sad or give up on hope,” she shares.

The actor adds, “So, every day the first thing I do is connect with my dad and make him repeat affirmations like, ‘All is well; I am happy, and I am fine.’ Trust me, such affirmations do bring positivity in a patient’s life.”

Atre’s dad was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent his first chemotherapy recently.

Talking about the same, the 43-year-old shares, “Given his age (78), doctor has asked us to decide whether we will continue with chemo sessions or opt for surgery. It’s a tough call for us as a family but we’ve decided to avoid surgery for now.”

For Atre it’s her dad’s love that motivates her as a caregiver. “When his cancer was detected, I used to panic, but not anymore as I know I have to stand tall to make him feel better.”