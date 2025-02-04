Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Cancer Day︱Being a caregiver, I can’t afford to slow down: Shubhangi Atre

ByS Farah Rizvi 
Feb 04, 2025 09:33 AM IST

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, actor Shubhangi Atre feels that it’s important to put your best foot forward as a caregiver 

Actor Shubhangi Atre feels that it’s important to put your best foot forward as a caregiver for patients suffering from cancer.

Actor Shubhangi Atre with her father
Actor Shubhangi Atre with her father

On World Cancer Day today, she talks about being a pillar of support for her dad Roopnarayan Atre, who suffers from esophagus cancer.

“During any difficult situation I just tell myself, ‘This too shall pass.’ With my dad fighting cancer, I know I can’t afford to slow down, to be sad or give up on hope,” she shares.

The actor adds, “So, every day the first thing I do is connect with my dad and make him repeat affirmations like, ‘All is well; I am happy, and I am fine.’ Trust me, such affirmations do bring positivity in a patient’s life.”

Atre’s dad was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent his first chemotherapy recently.

Talking about the same, the 43-year-old shares, “Given his age (78), doctor has asked us to decide whether we will continue with chemo sessions or opt for surgery. It’s a tough call for us as a family but we’ve decided to avoid surgery for now.”

For Atre it’s her dad’s love that motivates her as a caregiver. “When his cancer was detected, I used to panic, but not anymore as I know I have to stand tall to make him feel better.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On