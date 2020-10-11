e-paper
Home / TV / Himani Shivpuri returns to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan set after testing negative for Covid-19, shares video

Himani Shivpuri returns to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan set after testing negative for Covid-19, shares video

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, has now recovered. She shared a video, in which she said that she is back on the sets of her show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

tv Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himani Shivpuri on the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.
Himani Shivpuri on the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.
         

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri is back on the sets of the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan after testing negative for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to share a video of her first day back and thanked fans for their wishes.

“Hi, this is my first day back to work. Main ghar aa gayi hoon. Thank you very much for your best wishes. Ab main set pe jaane ke liye bilkul taiyaar hoon. Milte hai set pe (I am totally ready to go on the set. See you on the set),” she said in the video.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

Back on my jhoola on the sets!

A post shared by Himani Shivpuri (@hshivpuri) on

Last month, Himani tested positive for Covid-19 and was briefly admitted to Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai before being asked to quarantine at home. “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid.Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested,” she had written on Instagram.

Himani had been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram account throughout the time that she has been recovering from Covid-19. In one of the videos, she showed the view from her balcony and said that the greenery was helping her heal. She also gave a glimpse of her rose and hibiscus plants.

Also read: Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape says ‘those who supported the MeToo campaign are slut-shaming me’

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Himani expressed concerns about shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. She added that though it was ‘scary’, there was a need to return to work for financial reasons.

“I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, so we need to work,” she had said.

