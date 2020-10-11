Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape says ‘those who supported the MeToo campaign are slut-shaming me’

bollywood

An actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, feels that certainly Bollywood celebrities have conveniently changed their stand on sexual misconduct. Without taking any names, she said that the same people who previously spoke in favour of the MeToo campaign are now ‘slut-shaming’ her.

She wrote on Twitter, “Abhi no means no ka narrative badal gaya hai kuchh Bollywood ke celebs ke liye (The meaning of ‘no means no’ has changed for some Bollywood celebrities). Those who supported the #Metoo campaign are slut shaming me because inke girebaan mein haath dala gaya hai (now it is about things in their own backyard). And they say ‘Smash the Patriarchy’. Am I supposed to laugh?”

On Saturday, she tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, saying that she will get killed by the ‘mafia gang’ in the film industry and her death will be passed off as a suicide. “These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else,” she wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, she claimed that the ‘whole gang’ was making attempts to suppress her voice and humiliate her.

The actor has alleged that Anurag forced himself on her in 2013, an allegation which he has denied. An FIR has been filed against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Anurag was called for questioning in the case earlier this month and denied the allegations levelled against him. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he is ‘distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him’ and will take legal recourse.

