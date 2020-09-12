Himani Shivpuri tests positive for Covid-19, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan co-star wishes her ‘Get well soon Amma’

tv

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri has tested positive for Covid-19 and shared the same on her Instagram account. She had just resumed the shoot of her comedy show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Making an announcement on Instagram on Saturday, 59-year-old Himani wrote, “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid.Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.”

Himani plays Katori Devi Singh, mother of the titular character on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Her co-star Kamna Pathak, who plays her daughter-in-law Rajesh Happu Singh on the show, reacted to the post, “Get well soon Amma. Love you” along with hug and kiss emojis.

A few reports suggest that she developed some symptoms on the sets of a commercial shoot and got herself tested.

Earlier, expressing her concerns about working amid coronavirus pandemic, Himani had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, so we need to work.”

Recently, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan producer Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for Covid-19. He said in a statement, “I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine following the advice of doctors and authorities. All who have been in close proximity with me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you all for supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest.”

