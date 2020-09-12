Kareena Kapoor drops new picture with thoughtful caption: ‘Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope’

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 14:29 IST

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of herself, this time its more on the artistic side. The actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, seems lost in thought while posing away from the camera.

Sharing it on Instagram with a thoughtful caption, Kareena wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope.” Her face is partially visible as she has her back to the camera with little light falling on her face.

Her girl gang immediately sprung into action to react to the post. Sister Karisma Kapoor shared several star emojis while close friend Amrita Arora dropped ‘explosion’ emojis in the comment section.

Kareena has recently been quite busy in her professional as well as personal lives. She was part of several family gatherings on Saif’s 50th birthday, Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. She has also been shooting for various photo shoots and commercials.

She recently treated her fans to adorable pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The Heroine actor posted pictures of her little boy on Instagram and shared drawings made by him, which included a picture of a lion. As he posed for the camera, holding his drawing, the Jab We Met actor wrote alongside: “Who’s the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso”

Reacting to the adorable post, actor Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Ufff he’s so adorable bebo”. Kareena often takes it to the photo-sharing platform and posts photos of Taimur’s artwork.

Kareena and Saif on August 12 announced that they are expecting a second child. The couple had said in a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” The Tashan co-actors tied the knot in October 2012 and are parents to the three-year-old Taimur.

