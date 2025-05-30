Frazier Park fire: Map, location, and evacuation updates as blaze grows to 150 acres in Kern County, California

A fast-moving brush fire erupted near Frazier Park on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift joint response from the Kern County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service. Fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, the blaze posed an immediate threat to nearby homes and vegetation, drawing multiple firefighting units to the scene. See the Frazier Prak fire map here. A brush fire near Frazier Park, California, ignited on May 29, 2025, prompting emergency responses from local fire departments. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Yellowstone to Yosemite: 10 epic national parks to explore in June 2025

Frazier Park fire locations

The Frazier Park fire ignited in the mountainous region of Frazier Park, California, triggering a rapid emergency response. First reported just before 2 p.m. on May 29, 2025, the fire began near 1442 Frazier Mountain Park Road, close to the intersection with Cuddy Canyon Road—an area situated just east of the heart of the Frazier Park community, as reported by Bakersfield

The fire quickly spread across rugged terrain, raising concerns for nearby residents and prompting swift action from both the Kern County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.

Also Read: Nathan Vilas Laatsch: US govt employee arrested for attempting to leak classified info to a foreign government

Evacuation updates on Frazier Park Fire

As the Frazier Fire continues to grow, evacuation warnings have been issued for nearby communities due to its proximity to residential areas.

According to The Signal Santa Clarita Valley, while no mandatory evacuations or designated shelters have been officially confirmed at this time, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging residents in the affected and surrounding areas to stay vigilant. The fast-moving nature of the Frazier Fire and its proximity to homes have prompted precautionary evacuation warnings.

The evacuation warnings are still in place at this time amid the growing blaze, says the KFCD.