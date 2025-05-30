Nathan Vilas Laatsch: US govt employee arrested for attempting to leak classified info to a foreign government

Nathan Vilas Laatsch, a 28-year-old Alexandria resident, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to provide classified information to a foreign government. Nathan Vilas Laatsch arrested for attempting to leak classified info to a foreign government.(Pixabay)

Who is Nathan Vilas Laatsch?

Laatsch has worked as a civilian employee for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) since 2019. He was assigned to the agency's Insider Threat Division and held a Top Secret security clearance.

According to federal officials, Laatsch came under scrutiny in March 2025, when he allegedly offered to share classified materials with a foreign government, expressing discontent with the current US administration’s values.

The materials he allegedly intended to share included “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation,” according to the Department of Justice.

The Investigation

The FBI launched an investigation after receiving a tip about a potential leak. Undercover agents posed as representatives of the foreign government during a operation.

“After multiple communications with an FBI agent — who Laatsch allegedly believed to be an official of the foreign government — Laatsch began transcribing classified information to a notepad at his desk and, over the course of approximately three days, repeatedly exfiltrated the information from his workspace. Laatsch subsequently confirmed to the FBI agent that he was prepared to transmit the information,” a press release from the Department of Justice stated.

"FBI implemented an operation at a public park in northern Virginia, where Laatsch believed he would deposit the classified information for the foreign government to retrieve. On or about May 1, 2025, FBI surveillance observed Laatsch proceed to the specified location and deposit an item. Following Laatsch’s departure, the FBI retrieved the item, which was a thumb drive later found to contain a message from Laatsch and multiple typed documents, each containing information that was portion-marked up to the Secret or Top Secret levels."

On May 7, Laatsch reportedly sent a message indicating he expected something in return for continuing to supply classified information. The following day, he clarified that he was seeking citizenship in the foreign country.

Arrest and Charges

On May 29, Laatsch allegedly attempted to transmit additional classified documents at another prearranged drop-off site in northern Virginia. He was arrested at the scene by FBI agents shortly after handing over the materials.

He is now facing serious federal charges related to the attempted transmission of classified national defense information to a foreign entity.