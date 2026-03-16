Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, title changed days after row over Chinese claim of ‘distorting facts’

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, earlier called Battle of Galwan, now has a new title. On Monday, the actor took to social media to share a new poster of the film, with a new title - Maatrubhoomi. “May War Rest In Peace,” Salman wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtag #Maatrubhumi. Salman tagged the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia, along with actor Chitrangda Singh and his own production house, which is backing the film. Salman Khan on the latest poster of his upcoming film, Maatrubhoomi.

Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhoomi The poster features Salman, bloodied and injured, stopping a pole wrapped with barbed wire from striking him. The new title of the film is prominently displayed on the poster.

Many noted that the poster does not have a release date as well. Earlier promotional materials for the film had announced its release date as April 10.

The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. The teaser had faced some flak in India, with many viewers noting that a frame of Salman holding a barbed wire bat in his hand and facing the Chinese army looked very similar to Jon Snow's stand in the famous Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards. Salman also faced some criticism for his stoic expression while facing his enemy. The actor had defended the expression later saying that his character is a Colonel and an over-the-top scream would not suit his stature.