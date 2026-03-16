Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, title changed days after row over Chinese claim of ‘distorting facts’
Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, is now titled Maatrubhoomi weeks before its scheduled release date.
Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, earlier called Battle of Galwan, now has a new title. On Monday, the actor took to social media to share a new poster of the film, with a new title - Maatrubhoomi. “May War Rest In Peace,” Salman wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtag #Maatrubhumi. Salman tagged the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia, along with actor Chitrangda Singh and his own production house, which is backing the film.
Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhoomi
The poster features Salman, bloodied and injured, stopping a pole wrapped with barbed wire from striking him. The new title of the film is prominently displayed on the poster.
Many noted that the poster does not have a release date as well. Earlier promotional materials for the film had announced its release date as April 10.
The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. The teaser had faced some flak in India, with many viewers noting that a frame of Salman holding a barbed wire bat in his hand and facing the Chinese army looked very similar to Jon Snow's stand in the famous Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards. Salman also faced some criticism for his stoic expression while facing his enemy. The actor had defended the expression later saying that his character is a Colonel and an over-the-top scream would not suit his stature.
The subtle announcement, without any additional context, had many fans confused. “Is this a name change for a movie?” one asked. Another wondered, “Movie renamed to Maatrubhumi? Or what?”
Chinese media's accusations against the film
The film, based on the Galwan conflict between Indian and Chinese forces in 2020, had sparked controversy earlier this month when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.
All about Maatrubhoomi
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhoomi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel leading his men against a bigger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous tales of last stand. The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.