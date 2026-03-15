Salman Khan internalised his pain and broke down crying in Jaan-E-Mann, says Farah Khan: ‘I was heartbroken when…’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for making audiences emotional whenever he cries on screen. One of his most memorable performances that left viewers in tears came in the song Sau Dard Hai from the film Jaan-E-Mann. In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recalled how Salman did not use glycerine and actually broke down while filming the emotional sequence. Farah Khan recalls seeing Salman Khan internalise his pain in Jaan-E-Mann.

When Salman Khan cried for real in Jaan-E-Mann Farah revealed that she shares a strong bond with Salman since childhood and that he even attended her recent birthday celebration. The filmmaker added that Salman has a dry, sarcastic sense of humour and is extremely funny. She noted that while his character in Jaan-E-Mann had a sarcastic edge, the actor himself is very soft-hearted.

Farah also said that she believes Jaan-E-Mann was a beautiful film and that some of her best work as a choreographer is in that movie.

She said, “The songs are so underrated and the way they are picturised. Voh jo Salman Brooklyn Bridge pe roya hai na, voh actually roya hai. I don’t know what was going on in his life at that time, but it was the first time I saw Salman internalise his pain. Voh jo khada hoke roya… there was no glycerine, nothing. He just broke down crying there and it was magic. After the movie didn’t do well, I also broke down crying.”

Talking about how Salman handles controversies, Farah said that the superstar does not hide from them. Instead, he simply blocks out the noise and continues focusing on his work. She also revealed that in all these years of his career, he has rarely taken holidays or even Sundays off. Defending him against claims of arriving late on sets, Farah said that he would often stay back until the work was completed.

About Jaan-E-Mann The 2006 romantic comedy was directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

The film clashed at the box office with Don: The Chase Begins Again, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While Jaan-E-Mann received mixed reviews and did not perform well commercially, its soundtrack became hugely popular.

Songs such as Jaane Ke Jaane Na, Sau Dard Hai, and Humko Maloom Hai became chartbusters and continue to be remembered by audiences.

Salman Khan and Farah Khan’s upcoming work Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where soldiers from India and China engaged in hand-to-hand combat, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has been busy creating cooking vlogs with her cook Dilip. She has also promised to soon begin work on her next directorial project, which will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Farah began her filmmaking career with Shah Rukh and has since delivered blockbuster films with him, including Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.