Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na started as a college rom-com, India-Pak angle added later: 'Why make a small picture?'
Farah Khan opens up about how her debut film Main Hoon Na transformed from a small rom-com into a box-office hit featuring Shah Rukh Khan.
Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na (2004), remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty. While audiences know it as a mix of action, comedy, and family drama, Farah recently revealed that the film’s concept started much smaller, as a simple rom-com set in a college.
Farah says Main Hoon Na was supposed to be a rom-com
Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Farah shared, “Actually, at first, it was purely a rom-com. He goes to school, then he falls in love with a teacher. Everyone has a teacher that they are in love with. So the idea came from there.”
Originally, she planned to shoot the story at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai with a modest scale. “It was small-scale. But then I thought, why am I making such a small picture? So I made it bigger and bigger. Then the India-Pakistan angle came in, the step-brothers angle came in. Drama is my forte. I enjoy shooting dramatic scenes,” she explained, drawing parallels with her later hit, Om Shanti Om.
The final version of Main Hoon Na follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma, an Indian Army officer who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter from a rogue soldier, while also reconnecting with his estranged family. Farah said adding layers of action and drama transformed the initial rom-com idea into the multi-genre entertainer that became a box-office success.
Fans have speculated for years about a sequel, especially after Shah Rukh Khan hinted at various upcoming projects. Rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 suggested it might be Shah Rukh’s next film after King. However, Farah recently addressed the speculation, and asked fans not to believe in rumours.
Farah's YouTube journey
Farah Khan has turned her creative energy to YouTube, where her cooking vlog series with longtime chef Dilip has become a viral sensation. Launched in April 2024, the channel quickly captured audiences with its mix of easy-to-follow recipes, playful banter, and candid celebrity guests. It now boasts nearly 3 million subscribers, while Farah herself has around 4.5 million Instagram followers. Before her digital success, Farah last film, Happy New Year (2014), starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani, and was a major box-office hit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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