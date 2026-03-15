Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na started as a college rom-com, India-Pak angle added later: 'Why make a small picture?'

Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na (2004), remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty. While audiences know it as a mix of action, comedy, and family drama, Farah recently revealed that the film’s concept started much smaller, as a simple rom-com set in a college. Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan's directorial debut, began as a small rom-com but became a bigger film later.

Farah says Main Hoon Na was supposed to be a rom-com Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Farah shared, “Actually, at first, it was purely a rom-com. He goes to school, then he falls in love with a teacher. Everyone has a teacher that they are in love with. So the idea came from there.”

Originally, she planned to shoot the story at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai with a modest scale. “It was small-scale. But then I thought, why am I making such a small picture? So I made it bigger and bigger. Then the India-Pakistan angle came in, the step-brothers angle came in. Drama is my forte. I enjoy shooting dramatic scenes,” she explained, drawing parallels with her later hit, Om Shanti Om.

The final version of Main Hoon Na follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma, an Indian Army officer who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter from a rogue soldier, while also reconnecting with his estranged family. Farah said adding layers of action and drama transformed the initial rom-com idea into the multi-genre entertainer that became a box-office success.

Fans have speculated for years about a sequel, especially after Shah Rukh Khan hinted at various upcoming projects. Rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 suggested it might be Shah Rukh’s next film after King. However, Farah recently addressed the speculation, and asked fans not to believe in rumours.