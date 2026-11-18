The introduction of Sunny Deol as Hanuman in the end credits of Ramayana sent a wave of excitement within the viewers across theatres, and as they gear up to see the actor play the divine lord, here’s a dekko of other recent times when Bollywood teased a character in film franchises with a potential of a bigger future. Bollywood's biggest teases

Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Actor Sunny Deol was introduced as Lord Hanuman after months of reports in July this year at an event for Ramayana in Delhi. The audience was excited to see the actor take on the role of the divine lord in the first part of the series released earlier this month, and they got a glimpse of it in the end credits of the film. While the face reveal of Deol as Hanuman is still kept under wraps, he will play a pivotal role in the second instalment of the Ramayana franchise, slated for Diwali 2028 release, as Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram embark on the journey to find Goddess Sita.

Bade sahab in Dhurandhar The biggest hit of 2025 Dhurandhar gave the audience much to look forward to for its second part, which released in March this year. One of the biggest reveals that was made in Dhurandhar The Revenge was Bade sahab aka the infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Actor Danish Iqbal played the role in the sequel and delivered on the eerie presence that the first part built around the character in the first part.

Dev in Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s first film in the Astraverse, Brahmastra (2022), told the story of Shiva played by actor Ranbir Kapoor. It also told his backstory, revealing Dev as Shiva’s father, and setting the stage for a divine confrontation between Dev and Shiva in the second part. There have been speculations that actor Ranveer Singh might be playing Dev, with some reports also suggesting that Kapoor may be playing a double role of Shiva and Dev. However, the fate of the sequel has been in limbo ever since its announcement in the end credits of Brahmastra. It’s been four years since, but there has been no confirmation on the film’s casting, shooting or release.

Sarkata’s descendent in Stree 2 Actor Akshay Kumar joining the horror comedy universe with Stree 2 was one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 release. The actor was introduced without a proper name but as a descendant of Sarkata, the primary antagonist in Stree 2. He is revealed to have sent the torn pages of the Chanderi Puran to Rudra to manipulate the townspeople into defeating Sarkata so he could absorb his powers, setting him up as a major antagonist for future installments. When will he appear next is yet to be confirmed.