Ranbir Kapoor returns to training for Ramayana as trainer Nam shares intense boxing session: Back to the grind
A new photo posted by trainer Nam shows Ranbir Kapoor working on his boxing. The actor is preparing for Ramayana Part 2, scheduled for Diwali 2028.
Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is enjoying a successful run at the box office and breaking records. Amid the film's success, the actor is now gearing up for the release of its second part, set for Diwali 2028.
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Inside Ranbir Kapoor's training session
On November 17, Ranbir's trainer Nam, who goes by Training With Nam on social media, posted a photo of the actor with the caption, “Back To The Grind🥊#ranbirkapoor #ramayana #trainingwithnam #발리우드.” The photo shows Ranbir, dressed in black shorts and wearing boxing gloves, training hard during a boxing session with Nam. The actor looks buff in the photo and, with his intense expression, seems to be ready to tackle his next project.
Fans loved the post and flooded the comments with praise for the actor. One Instagram user commented, “Ravana, it’s done bro!” Someone else wrote, “It is gonna be EPIC.”
Ranbir's Ramayana training session
Ranbir and Nam, who is a Korean fitness instructor, have been training together ever since the actor signed Ramayana. In a July 2024 interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared details of his intense physical preparation for the role under Nam, his Korean fitness instructor.
According to the actor, Nam had fundamentally changed his approach to training, with his daily routine spanning three hours of rigorous exercise, divided between morning cardiovascular work and afternoon strength conditioning.
“Because of this new project that I'm going to start soon, I've really changed my style of workout. I'm working with this really interesting trainer—he's from Korea; his name is Nam—and he's really holistically changed my perception of training. I train with him for 3 hours a day,” Ranbir told Kamath.
He added, “In the morning, I do mobility and stretching and cardio from 11:00 to 12:00. I'll sleep in the afternoon for an hour, and then I'll train from 5:00 to 7:00, and that's usually strength. But I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights—it's body weight: a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats, and deadlifts; that's the only weight I use. Otherwise, it's a new style of training, like handstands and headstands, so I'm enjoying it.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Released on November 5, Ramayana, the first part of the mythological epic, crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office in just eight days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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