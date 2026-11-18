This is why the pulmonologist emphasised the need to pay attention to indoor air quality throughout the year. He said, "Just as water purification has become a familiar part of many Indian homes, awareness of the air we breathe indoors needs to become part of how we think about healthier living.”

Dr Goel emphasised that closing doors and windows may offer a sense of protection, but outdoor pollution can still enter your home. He said, “Closing doors and windows may create a sense of protection, but pollution does not necessarily stop at our doorstep. Everyday activities such as cooking, cleaning and using certain household products can introduce pollutants indoors, while outdoor pollution can also find its way inside.” This is why recognising the presence of indoor air pollution and paying attention to indoor air quality are important.

We asked experts why indoor air deserves equal attention. Dr Piyush Goel, senior consultant in pulmonology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, and Amarpreet Singh Modi, chief marketing officer at GLEN Kitchen Appliances, explained that household practices, ventilation, and appliances can influence indoor air quality.

You may take precautions when you step outside, wearing masks and avoiding direct exposure to pollution . But have you thought about the air indoors? Your floors, bedding and furniture may all appear dust-free, making you believe that your home is clean. But the air you breathe indoors may not be clean, especially when pollution levels outside are high. You may find no visible dirt, but pollutants can still be present in the air.

Indoor air quality is affected not only by outdoor pollution but also by cooking and inadequate ventilation.

Amarpreet Singh Modi said, "Cooking, particularly high-temperature frying and tempering, can generate airborne particles, making effective kitchen exhaust important. Air purifiers serve a complementary purpose by helping reduce certain airborne particles within indoor spaces. Neither replaces adequate ventilation, regular cleaning or responsible household practices.”

He also highlighted that the appliances industry's responsibilities go beyond introducing new technologies or features. It must also help consumers understand what different solutions can do, where they work and what their limitations are.

As Dr Goel highlighted, it is important to recognise that indoor air quality can be poor even when your home looks fresh and tidy. Meanwhile, Modi stressed the importance of consumer education about appliances and their limitations. Choosing suitable kitchen appliances and understanding how to use them effectively are just as important, alongside adequate ventilation and regular cleaning.

Closing doors and windows may not be enough to keep indoor air clean, as your kitchen can also be a source of pollution. Managing indoor air quality requires attention to cooking habits, effective kitchen exhaust, suitable appliances and regular cleaning. Experts recommend paying attention to ventilation, kitchen exhaust and regular cleaning, while understanding that appliances can help but have limitations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.