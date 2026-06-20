These 6 non-greasy moisturisers for acne-prone skin let your skin breathe without clogging pores
If you have acne-prone, oily skin, these 6 lightweight moisturisers can suit you. These moisturisers do not clog pores and prevent breakouts.
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One of the biggest troubles that most people with oily skin face is the excessive shine on their T-zone and clogged pores, which often lead to blackheads. This is why most people with acne-prone skin tend to skip moisturisers, fearing they increase oiliness and worsen breakouts. However, inadequate hydration can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to dryness, irritation, and compensatory overproduction of sebum, which may further aggravate acne.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
But now, no more. We have curated a list of 6 moisturisers that are suited for oily, acne-prone skin. Most of these moisturisers are lightweight and gel-based, so they nourish your skin and do not add too much shine as well. Most of these creams typically contain beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, niacinamide, and soothing botanical extracts that provide hydration while supporting skin repair and reducing inflammation.
6 moisturisers for acne-prone skin that won’t clog pores
The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, and gives a mattifying effect. This moisturiser is powered by 5% niacinamide and ceramides, which help control excess oil production while supporting the skin barrier. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Panthenol present in the moisturiser deeply hydrates and soothes, reducing irritation, while Allantoin keeps pores clear, preventing sudden breakouts and promoting healthier skin. It absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a smooth, matte finish that feels comfortable throughout the day. Its regular use may help reduce the appearance of blemishes, redness, and uneven texture while keeping the skin balanced and healthy-looking.
Reasons to buy
Contains 5% niacinamide for oil control
Ceramides help strengthen the skin barrier
Lightweight and non-greasy texture
Matte finish, suitable for oily skin
Non-comedogenic formula that does not clog pores
Reason to avoid
Not enough hydration for extremely dry skin
Matte finish may feel too light during winter
Results on acne marks may take time
Customer Reviews
Customers frequently praise this moisturiser for its lightweight texture and effective oil-control properties. Many users report that it keeps their skin hydrated without making it greasy, making it ideal for daily use in humid weather. Several reviewers noticed reduced shine and smoother skin after a few weeks. However, some users with combination or dry skin felt the hydration level was insufficient, especially during colder months.
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Now getting glass-like skin is easier with the Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser. This lightweight skincare solution is designed to hydrate oily and acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue. Enriched with rice water and niacinamide, this moisturiser helps improve skin texture while maintaining moisture balance. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers refreshing hydration and supports a healthy-looking complexion. Enriched with black oats, this oil-free moisturiser locks in moisture, making your skin soft and supple, especially under sunscreen or makeup. With regular use of this moisturiser, your skin feels softer, smoother, and more balanced while excess shine remains under control throughout the day.
Reasons to buy
Oil-free formulation
Contains rice water and niacinamide
Suitable for daily use
Lightweight and refreshing
Works well under makeup
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin
Hydration may feel light in very dry areas
Visible results vary among users
Customer Reviews
Customers often appreciate the moisturiser's lightweight consistency and quick absorption technique. Users mention that it leaves the skin feeling fresh and hydrated without causing breakouts. Many reviewers like its suitability for oily skin and humid climates. Some customers, however, feel the fragrance is slightly strong, while others mention that those with extremely dry patches may need a richer moisturiser.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a dermatologist-developed moisturiser designed to provide long-lasting hydration while restoring the skin's natural protective barrier. Enriched with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser helps lock in moisture and improve skin comfort. It has a rich yet non-irritating formula, which is suitable for sensitive skin and can be used on both the face and body. This moisturiser contains hyaluronic acid along with 3 ceramides, making it perfect for dry skin types too. Despite its nourishing texture, this moisturiser is non-comedogenic. Regular use leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and well-hydrated while supporting overall skin health and resilience.
Reasons to buy
Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid
Dermatologist-developed
Fragrance-free
Suitable for sensitive skin
Long-lasting hydration
Reason to avoid
Thick texture may feel heavy on oily skin
Premium pricing
May not provide a matte finish
Customer Reviews
Customers consistently praise CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for its ability to deeply hydrate dry and sensitive skin. Many users report improved skin barrier health and reduced dryness. Reviewers appreciate its fragrance-free formula and gentle nature. Some people with oily skin find the cream slightly heavy, particularly during hot weather, but still value its nourishing benefits.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer combines lightweight hydration with the power of hyaluronic acid to help replenish skin moisture throughout the day. Its water-gel texture absorbs quickly and delivers a refreshing feel without leaving behind a greasy residue. Designed for daily use, this moisturiser keeps skin looking plump, smooth, and hydrated. Its fast-absorbing formula works particularly well for oily and combination skin types. Regular use helps maintain skin softness and comfort while supporting a healthy moisture balance.
Reasons to buy
Hyaluronic acid-based hydration
Water-gel texture
Lightweight and refreshing
Fast absorption
Suitable for daily use
Reason to avoid
Contains fragrance in some variants
Hydration may not last for very dry skin
Higher price point
Customer Reviews
Many users describe this moisturiser as refreshing, lightweight, and effective for daily hydration. Customers appreciate its water-gel consistency and non-greasy finish. Several reviewers mention that it leaves skin feeling smooth and plump. However, some users with sensitive skin note that the fragrance may not be ideal, and a few wish it offered richer hydration.
POND'S Light Moisturiser is a budget-friendly daily moisturiser known for its lightweight and non-oily texture. This moisturiser is infused with vitamin E and glycerin, which provide essential hydration while leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. Moreover, being lightweight, its formula absorbs quickly and works well for normal to oily skin types. This moisturiser is suitable for everyday use and can be worn comfortably under makeup or sunscreen.
Reasons to buy
Affordable and widely available
Lightweight texture
Contains vitamin E and glycerin
Suitable for daily use
Quick absorption
Reason to avoid
Contains fragrance
Basic formula with limited active ingredients
May not address specific acne concerns
Customer Reviews
Customers often praise this moisturiser for offering good hydration at an affordable price. Many users appreciate its light texture and ease of application. A few reviewers mention that it works well as a daily moisturiser without feeling greasy. Some customers with sensitive skin note that the fragrance may not suit everyone, while others prefer products with stronger acne-focused ingredients.
Dr Reddy's Venusia Acne Control Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Enriched with niacinamide, glycerin, and oil-control ingredients, it helps maintain skin hydration without clogging pores or leaving a sticky residue. The formula supports the skin barrier, controls excess sebum, and may help reduce the appearance of acne marks over time. Its quick-absorbing texture makes it suitable for daily use, leaving the skin feeling soft, balanced, and comfortably moisturised throughout the day.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight, fast-absorbing texture
Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin
Helps maintain hydration without excessive greasiness
Contains niacinamide, known for acne and oil-control benefits
Supports skin barrier health
Reason to avoid
May feel insufficient for very dry skin types
Includes parabens, which some consumers prefer to avoid
Some users report occasional breakouts depending on skin sensitivity
Customer Reviews
Customers generally praise Venusia Acne Control Moisturizer for its lightweight feel and non-sticky finish. Many users with oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin mention that it provides adequate hydration without making the face look greasy. Several reviewers appreciate how quickly it absorbs and how well it layers with sunscreen. Customers also note improvements in skin texture and reduced dryness.
Comparison Table
Product Name
Key Benefits
Key Ingredients
The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer
Oil control, barrier repair, matte finish
Niacinamide, Ceramides
Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer
Lightweight hydration, texture improvement
Rice Water, Niacinamide
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Deep hydration, barrier restoration
Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Long-lasting hydration, plumping effect
Hyaluronic Acid
POND'S Light Moisturiser
Everyday hydration, affordability
Vitamin E, Glycerin
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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