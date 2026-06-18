Hyaluronic acid vs glycerin: Which moisturising ingredient is better for your skin?

When it comes to skincare, hydration is the foundation of healthy, glowing skin. Among the many moisturising ingredients available today, Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin are two of the most popular and effective humectants. Both attract water to the skin and help maintain moisture levels, but they work slightly differently and offer unique benefits. Understanding the differences between Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin can help you choose the right ingredient for your skin type and skincare goals. Hyaluronic acid vs glycerin: What is better (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

“Hyaluronic acid and glycerine work beautifully well together. They are humectants, which means they work by absorbing water from the surrounding atmosphere. Hyaluronic acid sits on the skin's surface and absorbs water from the atmosphere, and when you apply glycerin, a smaller molecule than hyaluronic acid, they work well together," Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Yavana Skincare Clinic, tells HT Shop Now.

“The best part is that both of these work exceptionally well on every skin type, especially on dry, sensitive, or irritated skin, provided you use them in a very nice watery essence or serum formula”, she says. She also specifies using both of these humectants on damp skin, as they lock in moisture and give your skin a hydration boost.

What is hyaluronic acid? Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a naturally occurring substance found in the skin, eyes, and connective tissues. Its primary function is to retain water and keep tissues lubricated. One of the most impressive characteristics of Hyaluronic Acid is its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. In skincare products, Hyaluronic Acid is widely used in serums, moisturisers, and masks because it helps deliver intense hydration while maintaining a lightweight feel.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance in the body that helps keep moisture. Here are some key benefits of hyaluronic acid:

Deep hydration: Attracts and retains large amounts of water, making the skin appear plump and hydrated.

Attracts and retains large amounts of water, making the skin appear plump and hydrated. Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Well-hydrated skin appears smoother, which can reduce their visibility.

Well-hydrated skin appears smoother, which can reduce their visibility. Improves skin elasticity: Supports the skin's natural structure and promotes a youthful appearance.

Supports the skin's natural structure and promotes a youthful appearance. Lightweight and non-greasy: Suitable for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types.

Suitable for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types. Supports skin barrier function: Helps maintain the skin's moisture balance and protects against dryness.

Helps maintain the skin's moisture balance and protects against dryness. Compatible with most skincare ingredients: Works well with vitamin C, niacinamide, retinol, and peptides. What is glycerin? Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a colourless, odourless humectant commonly derived from plant oils or synthetic sources. It has been used in skincare for decades due to its excellent moisturising properties. Glycerin attracts water from both the environment and deeper layers of the skin, helping keep the skin soft and hydrated. It is found in cleansers, lotions, creams, soaps, and many cosmetic products.

Benefits of glycerin Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a versatile compound with many benefits for health, beauty, and food. Here are some of its key benefits: