“It’s been 13 years… So when GTA VI finally arrives, we’re not treating it like just another Thursday! November 19, 2026. ChairsCarté & INDE are officially taking the day off!” it added.

“Just a day off for a game we have waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours,” the post read.

Interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte declared a company-wide holiday on Thursday, November 19, for its employees, interns and freelancers, allowing them to mark the launch of the latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The company’s founder and CEO, Kishore Shanmugam, announced the decision in an Instagram post, recalling how the GTA franchise had been part of the team’s growing-up years.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) fever has gripped gaming enthusiasts worldwide. Amid the excitement surrounding the most-awaited game’s release, a Chennai -based company announced a day off for its employees.

The announcement comes as excitement builds around GTA 6, which is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. Developed by Rockstar Games, the franchise has built a massive global following through its open-world gameplay, storylines and fictional settings.

(Also Read: US pilot spends 8 hours creating giant GTA 6 artwork with plane’s flight path ahead of game’s release)

GTA 6 fever The Chennai-based company’s announcement comes days after computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech announced a similar initiative for its approximately 7,000 global employees. Under its new initiative, called “Logi Game Day”, employees, including full-time staff members and interns, can take one paid day off between now and this time next year to play any video game of their choice.

“For those Logi employees planning an upcoming getaway to Vice City, you no longer need to catch the ‘GTA Flu’, just take your GTO,” Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber said.

Meanwhile, US-based prediction market company Kalshi announced that it was looking to hire someone to play GTA 6 when the game launches on November 19. The company is offering a base pay equivalent to $100,000-$120,000 for the contract, along with a $15,000 gaming and streaming bonus.

According to a job description shared on LinkedIn, the person hired for the position of “GTA VI Researcher” would have to start playing the game at midnight on November 19 and devote more than 10 hours a day to it.

“This is a real job. We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” Kalshi said.