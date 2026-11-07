US pilot spends 8 hours creating giant GTA 6 artwork with plane’s flight path ahead of game’s release

A US pilot has taken his excitement for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to new heights, spending more than eight hours in the air to create an enormous illustration inspired by the video game using his aircraft's flight path. A US pilot spent eight hours tracing a GTA 6-inspired design with his plane, drawing reactions from Rockstar Games and YouTube. (X/@flightradar24)

Benjamin McDaniel, who calls himself The Pilot Picasso, flew over Arkansas on November 5, tracing the game's logo and several familiar-looking images in a continuous route that became visible on flight-tracking maps.

As per a report by IGN, McDaniel used a Cessna Skylane RG to complete the unusual artwork, which was recorded on flight-tracking platform Flightradar24.

Eight hours to complete a single drawing McDaniel took off from Bentonville airstrip at 11.29 am and returned to the same location at 7.37 pm, spending eight hours and eight minutes in the air.

His carefully planned route formed the GTA 6 logo alongside a helicopter, an alligator, palm trees, a sports car and a woman in a bikini. The tropical details reflected the Florida-inspired setting of the much-anticipated game.

Unlike traditional skywriting, the illustration was not visible as smoke or paint above the ground. Instead, the aircraft's movements were captured digitally, allowing viewers to follow the developing artwork on a flight-tracking map.

Flightradar24 also shared his progress on social media as the drawing took shape, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and gaming fans.