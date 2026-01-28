Flightradar24 shows final loop of Learjet 45 carrying Ajit Pawar before crash

Flightradar24 has released the tracking data for the Learjet 45 that crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, claiming the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the flight-tracking service, the aircraft was on its second attempt to land at Baramati Airport when the tragedy occurred. The data provides a chilling look at the flight's final moments. A screenshot shared by Flightradar24 on Ajit Pawar Learjet 45 crash.​ (X/@flightradar24)

“Indian media reporting the crash of a business jet this morning has claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 4 others. The aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed,” Flightradar24 tweeted.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar’s last tweet at 8:57 am, shortly before Maharashtra deputy CM’s fatal plane crash It shared a screenshot of the flight path, indicating that the business jet category aircraft departed from Mumbai. Learjet 45 is manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace.

The plane was allegedly making a second landing attempt at Baramati airport before it crashed and exploded, killing everyone on board. Reportedly, the pilot had poor visibility near the runway during the first attempt. However, the aircraft lost control during the second attempt.

The aircraft caught fire immediately after the impact. Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said, “People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital.” He confirmed that none of them could be saved.