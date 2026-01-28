Flightradar24 shows final loop of Learjet 45 carrying Ajit Pawar before crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Baramati.
Flightradar24 has released the tracking data for the Learjet 45 that crashed in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, claiming the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the flight-tracking service, the aircraft was on its second attempt to land at Baramati Airport when the tragedy occurred. The data provides a chilling look at the flight's final moments.
“Indian media reporting the crash of a business jet this morning has claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 4 others. The aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed,” Flightradar24 tweeted.
It shared a screenshot of the flight path, indicating that the business jet category aircraft departed from Mumbai. Learjet 45 is manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace.
The plane was allegedly making a second landing attempt at Baramati airport before it crashed and exploded, killing everyone on board. Reportedly, the pilot had poor visibility near the runway during the first attempt. However, the aircraft lost control during the second attempt.
The aircraft caught fire immediately after the impact. Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said, “People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital.” He confirmed that none of them could be saved.
Who was onboard the flight that crashed?
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), other than Ajit Pawar, there were four more people on board the aircraft.
ANI, citing DGCA reported, “Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.”
