Ajit Pawar’s last tweet at 8:57 am, shortly before Maharashtra deputy CM’s fatal plane crash

“On this, his birth anniversary, humble salutations to the great freedom fighter, proclaimer of Swaraj, and ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai Ji, who dedicated his all to the nation’s independence! His patriotism shall forever continue to inspire us,” read the translated tweet. Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. His plane crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati. Shortly before the incident, a tweet paying tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary was posted on Pawar’s X profile.

Social media has been flooded with messages of mourning and condolences following the sudden death of Ajit Pawar.

An individual wrote, “48 minutes back, you tweeted this post, and now you are no more. Life is so unpredictable. RIP, sir Om Shanthi.” Another added, “Rest in peace, sir.”

A third commented, “A big loss for Maharashtra.” A fourth expressed, “RIP.”

Fatal plane crash: What we know so far Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the plane crashed while attempting to land. The aircraft exploded after it went on the side of the runway and crashed. Taware said it was a LearJet 45.

ANI, citing DGCA reported, “Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.”

Following the incident, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and his sister Supriya Sule are reportedly heading towards the crash site.

"It’s very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati,” Ajit Pawar’s brother Shriniwas Pawar told HT.