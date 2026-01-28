Ajit Pawar death news: PM Modi remembers Maharashtra deputy CM, says he had ‘grassroots level connect’ | Live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis to get details and updates on the situation.

Ajit Pawar’s brother Shriniwas Pawar told HT, "Its very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati.’’

The mishap happened in the morning when Ajit Pawar was arriving in his hometown to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.

Sharing details of the plane crash, Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times, “The aircraft VT SSK was attempting a landing, and the aircraft went off the side of the runway and crashed.” He said the aircraft was a Learjet 45 that had been chartered from Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later gave up the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar. He has won the Baramati Assembly constituency seven times. His first victory came in a 1991 by-election, followed by wins in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.