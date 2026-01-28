Ajit Pawar death news: PM Modi remembers Maharashtra deputy CM, says he had ‘grassroots level connect’ | Live updates
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Maharashtra deputy CM and called him 'leader of the people'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis to get details and updates on the situation.

Ajit Pawar's brother Shriniwas Pawar told HT, "Its very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati.''

The mishap happened in the morning when Ajit Pawar was arriving in his hometown to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis to get details and updates on the situation.
Ajit Pawar’s brother Shriniwas Pawar told HT, "Its very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati.’’
The mishap happened in the morning when Ajit Pawar was arriving in his hometown to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.
Pawar was heading to Baramati to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the incident occurred.
Sharing details of the plane crash, Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times, “The aircraft VT SSK was attempting a landing, and the aircraft went off the side of the runway and crashed.” He said the aircraft was a Learjet 45 that had been chartered from Mumbai.
Ajit Pawar entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later gave up the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar. He has won the Baramati Assembly constituency seven times. His first victory came in a 1991 by-election, followed by wins in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.
Amit Shah says 'deeply distressed' by Maharashtra deputy CM's death
Remembering NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Union home minister Amit Shah said, "Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed."
“The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me,” he added.
“I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet.”
PM Modi calls Pawar 'leader of the people'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over Ajit Pawar's death and said, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers."
PM Modi reacts to Maharashtra deputy CM's death
Ajit Pawar death news updates: In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”
NCP working president, Pawar's family rush to Baramati
After the crash in Baramati, NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, and the family of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, including his wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, are travelling from Delhi to Baramati in Maharashtra.
Rajnath Singh reacts to Maharashtra deputy CM's death
Ajit Pawar death news updates: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the news and extended condolences to the NCP leader's family.
“Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers,” he said in a post on X.
Union minister Giriraj Singh reacts to Baramati crash
Union Minister Giriraj Singh called the incident unfortunate and called Ajit Pawar's death an "irreparable loss".
“This is a really unfortunate incident...Reports are coming in that Ajit Pawar was also onboard. If it is true, then this is a highly unfortunate day...This is a heart-rending incident. May God give strength to the affected families...He was not just the Deputy CM of Maharashtra but also a well-known politician in the country. This is an irreparable loss," he told ANI.
NCP leader's wife Sunetra, sister Supriya Sule rush to Baramati
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and his sister Supriya Sule are heading to Baramati after the plane crash led to the deaths of 5 people, including the Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader, HT has learnt.
PM Modi, Amit Shah dial Fadnavis after Baramati crash
Ajit Pawar death news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis to get details and updates on the Baramati plane crash, the Maharashtra government was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
How did Maharashtra deputy CM die? What led to the crash?
Ajit Pawar death news updates: Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the aircraft, VT SSK, was attempting landing and the aircraft went on the side of the runway and exploded on crashing. He said it was Lear Jet 45 and was chartered from Mumbai.
The Baramati airport, which was run by a private operator, was recently handed over to Maharashtra airport development company.
Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to NCP leader's death
Reacting to the death of Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is very shocking, painful and heart-rending. There have been differences between us, but we have worked together. He was a really committed man who kept to his work."
She added, "I express my sympathies to Pawar sahab, Supriya ji, Sunetra ji, Parth and Jay. I also express sympathies to lakhs and crores of people in Baramati...Going away like this is very painful..."
Who was on board along with Ajit Pawar?
The NCP leader, two of his security staff, two crew members, were on board the plane, and all of them have died in the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed.
DGCA confirms Ajit Pawar's plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar was among the 5 people killed in Baramati plane crash, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed.
Pawar was on board along with two staff members, one PSO and one attendant, as well as two crew members, the pilot in command (PIC) and the first officer (FO).
No survivors in plane crash, say sources
Sources told HT that aircraft VTSSK/LJ45, travelling from Mumbai to Baramati and carrying Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, made a crash landing at 0848 IST near the threshold of runway 11.

The plane caught fire after the impact. It is suspected that there are no survivors. More details are awaited.
The plane caught fire after the impact. It is suspected that there are no survivors. More details are awaited.
Maharashtra deputy CM dies in Baramati crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed in Baramati.
Kiran Gujar, close aid of Ajit Pawar in Baramati who is currently at the local hospital told HT, "All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead"
Inquiry ordered, says DGCA
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said that an investigation has been set up into the incident.
Baramati airport manager on plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the aircraft, VT SSK, was attempting to land when it veered off the runway and exploded on impact. He said it was a Learjet 45 and had been chartered from Mumbai.
Plane crashes in Baramati
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's plane has crashed while landing in Maharashtra's Baramati. More details awaited.