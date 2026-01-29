Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Deputy CM's funeral in Baramati today, PM Modi to attend
- 33 Sec agoWhat Sharad Pawar said on nephew Ajit Pawar's death
- 4 Mins agoWhat led to the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati?
- 9 Mins agoSupriya Sule pays respects to cousin Ajit Pawar
- 20 Mins agoDeputy CM's funeral in Baramati today
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash in Baramati town in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, leading to serious concerns about the flight operator and the condition of the airstrip. The NCP leader, 66, was travelling in a mid-size business jet that departed from Mumbai at 8.10 am for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the upcoming rural body elections.
The final rites of the NCP president will take place at the grounds of Vidya Pratishtan, an education institute set up by the Pawar family, with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, leaders from across the political spectrum, and people from different walks of life are expected to attend the funeral.
Large crowds, including party workers from Baramati and other parts of the state, have also gathered in the town to pay their last respects to the late leader.
Who else was on board the aircraft?
Along with Ajit Pawar, captain Sumit Kapoor, first officer Shambavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s personal security officer Vidhit Jadhav were also killed in the crash.
Ajit Pawar's legacy
Born on July 22, 1959 to Asha and Anantrao Pawar, Ajit Pawar followed the footsteps of his uncle Sharad Pawar into politics in 1982 when he was elected to the board of a sugar factory.
In 1991, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati and later vacated the seat for his uncle who then became defence minister in P V Narasimha Rao’s government. He then served as Baramati MLA for eight terms from 1991.
He became the state’s deputy chief minister for a record six times under chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.
What Sharad Pawar said on nephew Ajit Pawar's death
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday appealed to people not to turn the death of his nephew, Ajit Pawar, into a political issue.
The senior leader said the crash was an accident and that “politics should not be brought into this”.
“This is a huge loss for Maharashtra. Maharashtra has lost a dynamic and decisive leader. Some people are saying there is some politics behind this, but it was an accident, and there is no politics involved. Politics should not be brought into this,” Pawar said in a video message.
What led to the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati?
Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu first suggested that the crash may have taken place during poor visibility.
A statement from the ministry said the weather was calm and that visibility stood at 3,000 metres. “We are trying to do, according to the protocol, what needs to be done to investigate the accident. The AAIB team is there... We should base our facts and our assessments on what they say,” he said.
Questions swirled about the firm that ran the aircraft, Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd, whose plane was involved in another crash in 2023 in Mumbai. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has yet to release its final findings on that case.
Supriya Sule pays respects to cousin Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday reached Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay tribute to her cousin Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde were also at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to offer their respects to the late NCP leader.
Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati at 11am on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah will attend Pawar’s funeral in Baramati on Thursday, HT reported earlier.