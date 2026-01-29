Ajit Pawar plane crash live updates: Deputy CM's funeral in Baramati today, PM Modi to attend

Ajit Pawar's funeral today; Modi, Shah to attend

The final rites of the NCP president will take place at the grounds of Vidya Pratishtan, an education institute set up by the Pawar family, with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, leaders from across the political spectrum, and people from different walks of life are expected to attend the funeral.

Large crowds, including party workers from Baramati and other parts of the state, have also gathered in the town to pay their last respects to the late leader.

Who else was on board the aircraft?

Along with Ajit Pawar, captain Sumit Kapoor, first officer Shambavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s personal security officer Vidhit Jadhav were also killed in the crash.

Ajit Pawar's legacy

Born on July 22, 1959 to Asha and Anantrao Pawar, Ajit Pawar followed the footsteps of his uncle Sharad Pawar into politics in 1982 when he was elected to the board of a sugar factory.

In 1991, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati and later vacated the seat for his uncle who then became defence minister in P V Narasimha Rao’s government. He then served as Baramati MLA for eight terms from 1991.

He became the state’s deputy chief minister for a record six times under chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.